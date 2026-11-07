Army Chief Visits Injured Security Officer, Pays Condolences To Martyr Salayteh's Family

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Nov. 7 (Petra) – Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Majdi Al-Harasees visited Saturday a security officer receiving treatment at the King Hussein Medical Center (KHMC) following injuries sustained during a recent terrorist attack in Amman.

Upon arrival, Al-Harasees was received by the Director-General of the Royal Medical Services. He was briefed on the officer's health condition and recovery protocol, directing medical staff to provide comprehensive healthcare services until his full recovery.

In a related context, Maj. Gen. Al-Harasees, accompanied by senior Jordan Armed Forces–Arab Army (JAF) officers, offered his condolences to the family of Corporal Jawad Al-Salayteh, who was martyred in the line of duty during the same attack.

Al-Harasees expressed his deepest sympathies to the martyr's family, reaffirming JAF's pride in the sacrifices made by Public Security Directorate personnel to safeguard the Kingdom's stability and security.

//Petra// AA