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Queen Rania Pays Condolences To Family Of Corporal Jawad Al Salaytah


Date: 2026-11-07 10:04:30

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Nov. 7 (Petra) – Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah offered condolences on Saturday to the family of Corporal Jawad Al Salaytah, who was killed in the line of duty in Amman on Thursday.

Speaking to the martyr's parents and family members gathered in Umm Ar-Rasas, the Queen relayed the condolences of His Majesty King Abdullah II and expressed her heartfelt prayers for the soul of the deceased, asking God to grant patience and solace to his family.

//Petra// AA

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Jordan News Agency

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