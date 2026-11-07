The Falcon-234MGS is a 2MP Onsemi AR0234 Mono Global Shutter USB 3.2 Gen 1 Camera, and Vadzo Imaging is positioning it for motion accurate UAV imaging.

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Vadzo Imaging, a provider of embedded vision camera products for OEMs and system integrators, today positions the Falcon-234MGS as an AR0234 Mono Global Shutter USB 3.2 Gen 1 Camera for motion accurate UAV imaging. Built on the Onsemi AR0234 sensor and part of Vadzo's USB camera portfolio, it combines a monochrome global shutter sensor, anti flicker control, and Full HD streaming at 60 frames per second. Vadzo presents a 2MP Mono Global Shutter USB 3.2 Gen 1 Camera for UAV makers, with guidance on rolling shutter skew, flicker, and USB wiring on small aircraft.

Why an AR0234 Mono Global Shutter USB 3.2 Gen 1 Camera Suits Motion Accurate UAV Imaging

Aerial imaging asks a camera to cope with three conditions together. The aircraft moves at several meters per second, the airframe vibrates, and the light changes from sun to shade to artificial lamps. Most image sensors read the picture row by row, and while they do, the aircraft keeps moving, so each row records the ground from a slightly different position. Straight lines lean, rectangles become parallelograms, and mapping or navigation software inherits the error.

Artificial light adds a second problem. Drones fly in warehouses, hangars, tunnels, and under bridges, where fluorescent and LED lamps flicker at twice the mains frequency. A camera whose exposure does not match that rhythm shows dark bands rolling through the frame. The third problem is the connection. Small aircraft carry a compact companion computer, and a USB 3 cable is a convenient way to attach a camera, though its wiring can radiate noise that disturbs nearby radios, so the installation needs care.

How an AR0234 Mono Global Shutter USB 3.2 Gen 1 Camera Keeps Frames True in Flight

The Falcon-234MGS is built on the Onsemi AR0234, a 2MP (1920 x 1200) global shutter sensor with a 1/2.6 inch optical format and 3.0 micron pixels, in a monochrome configuration. A global shutter exposes and holds every pixel at the same instant and then reads them out. A short calculation shows what that avoids. Suppose a rolling shutter sensor needed 16.7 milliseconds to read a frame, and the aircraft flew at 10 meters per second. The aircraft would move about 17 centimeters between the first row and the last. At an example ground resolution of 1.5 centimeters per pixel, that is about 11 pixels of skew from top to bottom. A global shutter has none. The figures are illustrative, since real readout times are often shorter than the frame period.

Anti flicker control matches the exposure time to the flicker of mains lighting. Lamps flicker at twice the supply frequency, which is 100Hz on a 50Hz supply and 120Hz on a 60Hz supply, so the flicker period is 10 milliseconds or about 8.3 milliseconds. Setting the exposure to a multiple of that period averages the flicker away and removes banding, and the camera applies the right setting for either supply. The sensor is monochrome, so it has no color filter array, collects more light per pixel, and needs no color interpolation. The module streams Full HD at 60 frames per second, HD at 60, and VGA at 90, and it carries an S-Mount (M12) lens holder.

The USB 3.2 Gen 1 connection needs attention on a small aircraft. USB 3 signals are known to radiate broadband noise, notably in the 2.4 GHz band, which can reduce the range of nearby radios that use it, such as some control and telemetry links. Shielded cable, short runs, a firm connector, and distance between the cable and the antennas help, and a test with the real radios shows whether a layout is safe. The camera is UVC compliant, so an embedded Linux companion computer can open it with a standard driver, and teams should confirm the power draw against the aircraft's budget.

Product Overview

The Falcon-234MGS is a 2MP monochrome USB module built on the Onsemi AR0234 sensor and positioned for motion accurate UAV imaging. As an AR0234 Global Shutter USB 3.2 Gen 1 Camera, it keeps geometry true during flight, and as an AR0234 Motion Accurate USB 3.2 Gen 1 Camera, it suits moving aircraft. The 2MP Global Shutter USB 3.2 Gen 1 Camera designation covers its interface, and the 2MP Global Shutter Mono USB Camera designation covers its monochrome output. The module also serves as an AR0234 Mono USB 3.2 Gen 1 Camera, a 2MP Mono Global Shutter USB Camera, an AR0234 Global Shutter USB Camera, a 2MP Motion Accurate USB Camera, an AR0234 Distortion Free USB Camera, and a 2MP High Speed USB 3.2 Gen 1 Camera for designs that need a standard interface.

Key specs: 2MP (1920 x 1200) Max Resolution | Onsemi AR0234 1/2.6 inch Sensor Format | 3.0 micron Pixel | Monochrome with Global Shutter | USB 3.2 Gen 1 UVC Interface | S-Mount (M12) Optics

Key Capabilities of the AR0234 Mono Global Shutter USB 3.2 Gen 1 Camera

Monochrome Sensor Output

A monochrome sensor has no color filter array, so more light reaches each pixel and every pixel is a real measurement of brightness. For navigation and mapping software that works on luminance, this gives cleaner frames and finer effective detail. Teams that need color for a task can add a color module from the same family.

Global Shutter Exposure

Every pixel is exposed at the same instant, so the aircraft's movement and vibration do not skew the frame. In the illustrative example, a rolling shutter would show about 11 pixels of skew from top to bottom, and the global shutter shows none. As an AR0234 Distortion Free USB Camera, the module is free of rolling shutter distortion, though lens distortion remains and needs calibration.

Anti Flicker for 50Hz and 60Hz Lighting

Fluorescent and LED lamps flicker at twice the supply frequency, and a mismatched exposure shows dark bands in the picture. The camera applies anti flicker settings for 50Hz and 60Hz, so one hardware design serves flights in any region, and indoor flights stay clean. A short recording under the real lamps confirms that the bands are gone.

High Speed Streaming Modes

The module streams Full HD at 60 frames per second, HD at 60, and VGA at 90. Full HD suits mapping and inspection, HD at 60 balances detail and processing, and VGA at 90 suits fast feature tracking. A 2MP Global Shutter USB Camera Manufacturer like Vadzo can help teams choose the mode for each mission.

USB 3.2 Gen 1 and UVC Integration

The module connects over USB 3.2 Gen 1 and opens as a UVC device on an embedded Linux computer without a proprietary driver. Teams should use shielded cable, keep runs short, secure the connector against vibration, and test with the real radios. As an AR0234 USB 3.2 Gen 1 Camera Manufacturer, Vadzo supports lens matching, firmware customization, and enclosure design.

S-Mount Optics

The S-Mount (M12) lens holder accepts a wide range of lenses, so teams can choose the field of view for the altitude and the task. A longer lens extends the range and narrows the view. The lens should be fixed firmly and calibrated, since lens distortion remains after the sensor distortion is removed.

“When an aircraft moves, a rolling shutter bends the picture, and the software downstream inherits the bend. The Falcon-234MGS was positioned around a global shutter and a monochrome sensor, so frames are geometrically true and bright. Anti flicker control keeps indoor flights clean, and the USB 3.2 Gen 1 connection fits a standard companion computer. We are plain about the wiring. USB 3 can disturb nearby radios, so we encourage teams to shield the cable, keep it short, and test with the real radios before the first flight.” - Alwin Vincent, Product Manager, Vadzo Imaging

UAV Imaging Application for AR0234 Mono Global Shutter USB 3.2 Gen 1 Camera

Motion Accurate Aerial Imaging

Aerial imaging is judged by geometry as much as by sharpness. The Falcon-234MGS works as a Motion Accurate Drone USB Camera and a Drone Imaging USB Camera that delivers frames without skew, with anti flicker control for flights under artificial light.

Aerial Mapping and Payloads

Mapping software stitches many frames into a model, and skew shows up as error in the result. The module serves as an Aerial Imaging USB 3.2 Gen 1 Camera and a Drone Mapping USB Camera, and as a UAV Payload USB Camera that attaches to a companion computer over one cable. Teams should check weight and connector retention for their airframe, and they should plan overlap between flight lines, since a clean frame still needs enough overlap to stitch.

Embedded Companion Computer Integration

Small aircraft pair a camera with an embedded computer that runs navigation or detection software. The camera works as an Embedded Drone USB Camera and an Embedded UAV USB Camera, opening as a standard video device. Teams should check the power budget and keep the USB cable away from antennas, and they should log frames and flight data together so that mapping and navigation results can be traced back to the exact capture.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Why does a rolling shutter skew an aerial image?

A: Vadzo Imaging explains that a rolling shutter reads the picture row by row, and the aircraft moves while it does. For example, if a sensor took 16.7 milliseconds to read a frame and the aircraft flew at 10 meters per second, the ground would shift about 17 centimeters between the top and bottom rows, which is about 11 pixels at 1.5 centimeters per pixel. A global shutter exposes every pixel at once, so it shows none of that skew.

Q: Can a USB 3 camera interfere with drone radios?

A: It can. USB 3 signals radiate broadband noise, notably in the 2.4 GHz band, which can reduce the range of nearby radios that use it. Shielded cable, short runs, a firm connector, and distance from antennas reduce the risk. Vadzo Imaging recommends testing a 2MP Mono Global Shutter USB 3.2 Gen 1 Camera with the real radios on the ground before the first flight.

Q: What does anti flicker do on a drone camera?

A: Fluorescent and LED lamps flicker at twice the supply frequency, which is 100Hz on a 50Hz supply and 120Hz on a 60Hz supply. A camera whose exposure does not match shows dark bands across the picture. Anti flicker sets the exposure time to a multiple of the flicker period, which removes the bands, and Vadzo Imaging suggests confirming it under the real lamps in hangars and warehouses.

Q: What should a team check before putting a USB camera on a drone?

A: Teams should check the weight and the power draw against the aircraft's budget, the cable shielding and routing relative to antennas, and the connector retention under vibration. They should also calibrate the lens, since a global shutter removes skew but not lens distortion. Vadzo Imaging helps customers review these points during evaluation, and an embedded drone camera should always be tested on the ground first.

Q: Why should UAV makers choose Vadzo Imaging as their 2MP global shutter USB camera manufacturer?

A: Vadzo Imaging offers more than a camera module built around a capable sensor. UAV makers receive a monochrome global shutter module with anti flicker control and Full HD streaming at 60 frames per second, with candid guidance on skew, flicker, and USB wiring, plus engineering support for lens selection, firmware customization, and enclosure design. Vadzo Imaging maintains evaluation kits with no minimum order requirement, so teams can test on their own aircraft before committing to volume production.

Availability

The Falcon-234MGS AR0234 Mono Global Shutter USB 3.2 Gen 1 Camera, built on the Onsemi AR0234 sensor, is available now for evaluation and production orders. Evaluation kits include the camera module, an S-Mount lens, a USB cable, and platform documentation, with no minimum order requirement. UAV teams can check skew on their own airframe, test anti flicker under their own lamps, and test the USB layout with their own radios before committing to a production bill of materials. Browse the full range of USB camera options at Vadzo's website or discuss OEM integration requirements.

About Vadzo Imaging

Vadzo Imaging is a global provider of embedded vision solutions and delivers high performance camera technologies and imaging platforms for applications in robotics, industrial automation, UAVs, edge AI, and medical systems. Its products are designed for seamless integration with leading embedded platforms. Vadzo supports customers through hardware customization, firmware development, and module level drivers, enabling faster development and deployment of vision based systems across USB, MIPI, GigE, Wi-Fi, and SerDes camera interfaces.

Alwin Vincent

Vadzo Imaging

+1 817-678-2139

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Vadzo Imaging Positions Falcon-234MGS: 2MP Onsemi AR0234 Mono Global Shutter USB 3.2 Gen 1 Camera for UAV Imaging News Provided By Vadzo Imaging November 07, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Electronics Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Military Industry, Technology



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