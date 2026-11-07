Airstrikes Near Yemen's Sanaa Leave 11 Dead: Houthi Media

MENAFN - IANS) Sanaa, Nov 7 (IANS) At least 11 people were killed Saturday in airstrikes on a village near Yemen's capital Sanaa, Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported, blaming Saudi warplanes for the attacks amid escalating hostilities in the war-torn country.

The airstrikes destroyed five residential houses in Ash Sharyah village in Bani Hushaysh district, east of Sanaa, with women and children among the dead, according to the channel.

The head of the district's health office told al-Masirah that rescue teams had recovered 11 bodies from the rubble, adding that the death toll remained preliminary as search and recovery operations continued, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The channel also reported that Saudi warplanes launched two additional airstrikes targeting rescue workers and struck roads leading to the village, while military aircraft continued to fly over the area.

The reported attacks could not be independently verified, and there was no immediate comment from the Saudi Arabia-led coalition.

A local resident told Xinhua that warplanes had been circling over Sanaa earlier in the day before a series of airstrikes rocked the capital.

The strikes came a day after an attack on a crowded market in Yemen's southwestern Taiz province killed at least 30 people and wounded eight others, with the Houthis and government authorities trading accusations over responsibility.

The latest attacks come amid intensifying hostilities between the Houthis and government forces supported by the Saudi-led coalition, alongside airstrikes across Yemen and Houthi-claimed missile and drone attacks inside Saudi Arabia.

On Wednesday, the Saudi-led coalition said that it had intercepted three drones targeting Saudi territory, one of them over the western Mecca region, while Yemen's Houthi group said it had launched drone and ballistic missile attacks on an airport and an airbase in southwestern Saudi Arabia.

Coalition spokesman Turki Al-Maliki said on social media platform X that its forces had intercepted and destroyed a drone over the Mecca region, without providing further details.

He later said that two drones had also been intercepted and destroyed, one in the Eastern Province and the other heading toward the southern region.

–IANS

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