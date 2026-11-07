Naveen Patnaik Visits Flood-Hit Ganjam, Demands Aid For Farmers Now

Naveen Patnaik Visits Flood-Hit Ganjam

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president and Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik on Saturday visited flood-affected areas of Odisha's Ganjam district, inspected crop-damaged fields and interacted with distressed farmers and residents, demanding immediate relief and adequate compensation from the state government. Patnaik visited four locations in the Sorada area to assess the damage caused by floods and took stock of the losses suffered by farmers and other affected people. He also interacted with government officials regarding crop losses, relief distribution and restoration measures.

Speaking during the visit, Patnaik said that farmers and residents were facing immense difficulties and assured them that he would take up their grievances with the state government. "I have visited four different locations in Ganjam district. The farmers and the other people are in great distress. I shall take their complaints to the state government and demand that something be done for the people who are truly suffering and whose demands have not been listened to yet," he said.

Political Response and Relief Demands

BJD leader Chandra Sekhar Sahu said people had turned out in large numbers to welcome Patnaik and expressed their desire to meet their leader. "The response was immense, and people were waiting to see Naveen Patnaik... They want their leader... Naveen Patnaik came in time and visited four places... He declared that he would not observe this Diwali," Sahu said.

He further said that Patnaik had demanded immediate relief for the affected people and called for a proper assessment of the damage by the central team that had visited the region. "Naveen Patnaik demanded immediate relief to be given; the central team has come; they should have a proper inquiry, a proper estimate and the people should get enough compensation for their agriculture, their house, their horticulture, for everything... The government should take responsibility..." he said.

Cyclone Aftermath and Long-Term Recovery

The aftermath of Cyclone Arnab has left Aska market and surrounding areas in Ganjam district reeling, with continuous flooding keeping the entire marketplace submerged for three days and causing heavy financial losses to local businesses and residents. The cyclone hit the coasts of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, causing severe loss of life and property.

Odisha PCC President BC Das visited the affected area and spoke to villagers about the difficulties they are facing. "I have been going around since yesterday. Based on all the information I have gathered so far from the entire Ganjam district, the damage exceeds five thousand crore rupees," he told ANI.

Need for Systematic Improvements

Calling for a long-term approach, Das said the focus must be on recovery, including fixing drainage systems. "A proper plan is required. It is not enough to simply compensate for the damage that has already occurred while ignoring the long-term, permanent recovery needed for the future," he said. He urged the government to ensure complete recovery while putting safeguards in place to prevent such devastation from recurring. "You need to provide adequate financial assistance," he added.

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