Unitarian Group Send Young People To Build Bridges, Adds Board Member From The Philippines & Reflection On USA Election

2026 UUWYN Ambassadors

Bruce Knotts of ICUU with former President of Taiwan at WLFD Conference in 2025

Leslie Mae Mainasalvas of the Philippines Joins the UUWYN Board

Youth Ambassadors Return from Transylvania, New Board from the Philippines Joins the Organization and International Diplomat to Lead Timely Global Discussion

- Shahan IslamNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Unitarian Universalists Worldwide Youth Network (UUWYN)(uuwyn), with support from the International Community of Unitarians and Universalists (icuu) is pleased to share three exciting developments that reflect the organization's growing commitment to youth leadership, international partnership, and global engagement: the return of its latest Youth Ambassadors from Kolozsvár (Cluj Napoca, Romania), the appointment of Reverend Leslie Mae Minasalvas to the UUWYN Board of Directors and an upcoming Monthly Global Reflection featuring internationally respected diplomat and human rights advocate Bruce Knotts.Youth Ambassadors Return from Kolozsvár: A New Generation Steps Forward to "Build Bridges"This autumn, three outstanding young leaders traveled to Kolozsvár (Cluj-Napoca), Romania, continuing UUWYN's Building Bridges program, reaching out to the Hungarian Unitarian Church. The visit built upon the success of the previous year's youth delegation, whose experiences inspired audiences around the world and demonstrated the enduring global relevance of Transylvanian Unitarianism. Last year's UUWYN youth delegation was welcomed with extraordinary hospitality by Rev. Zita Magyari, Rev. Csaba Mezei, and Bishop István Kovács of the Hungarian Unitarian Church. Their journey was later shared at a Unitarian conference in Cologne and viewed by thousands online, helping strengthen connections between young Unitarians across continents.As Finn Prem, a UUWYN Board Member, observed: "Last year's youth delegation proved that, even with the conference conducted in Hungarian, youth from other continents can fully experience our shared spirituality and explore the rich diversity of Unitarianism abroad. These ambassadors embody UUWYN's core values of curiosity, courage, intercultural friendship, and justice. UUWYN extends sincere gratitude to the Hungarian Unitarian Church, The Unitarian Youth Association (DFUYA), Rev. Zita Magyari, Rev. Csaba Mezei and Bishop István Kovács for their continuing hospitality and partnership."UUWYN Welcomes Reverend Leslie Mae Minasalvas to the Board of DirectorsUUWYN is also delighted to announce the appointment of Reverend Leslie Mae Minasalvas to its Board of Directors. A dedicated educator, entrepreneur, youth advocate, and faith leader from the Philippines, Reverend Minasalvas brings significant experience in leadership development, community empowerment, and international collaboration. Currently serving as a Teacher-in-Training with Waldorf Philippines, Rev. Minasalvas served as District Administrator for the Northern District of the United Church of Christ in the Philippines, where she oversaw church stewardship and helped establish youth leadership initiatives. She also represented her denomination in the International Young Adult Women Program of the International UU Women Conference, bringing valuable international experience and perspective to her work."Rev. Minasalvas embodies the values of servant leadership, compassion, and youth empowerment that are at the heart of UUWYN's mission," asserts UUWYN President Shahan Islam.“Her experience across faith communities and her commitment to leadership development will strengthen our work both locally and internationally. Her appointment further strengthens UUWYN's commitment to nurturing emerging leaders and building connections across cultures, generations, and national boundaries."Monthly Global Reflection to Feature Bruce Knotts Discussing USA Midterm Election's EffectThere could hardly be a more timely moment for a global conversation about democracy, international relations, and the future of our interconnected world.On November 15, UUWYN's Monthly Global Reflection will feature Bruce Knotts, a respected international diplomat, human rights advocate, former Executive Director of the Unitarian Universalist Office at the United Nations and UUWYN Board member. During this special event, Knotts will explore the worldwide implications of recent U.S. midterm elections and what it may mean for diplomacy, human rights, international cooperation, and global peace. The Reflection may be viewed here at 1:00 PM (1300) UTC:The discussion will examine issues ranging from Ukraine and the Middle East to Taiwan, Europe, and the future of multilateral institutions, helping participants understand how decisions made in the United States affect communities around the globe. "Bruce brings a rare combination of diplomatic expertise, moral clarity, and firsthand international experience," asserts Islam. "At a moment when people everywhere are asking what U.S. political developments mean for peace, democracy, human rights, and global cooperation, Bruce helps us move beyond headlines and understand the broader implications." The event is expected to attract participants from multiple countries and continue UUWYN's mission of fostering informed global citizenship, intercultural dialogue, and spiritual reflection across borders.Building a More Connected Global FutureTaken together, these developments reflect a vibrant and growing movement. Through youth exchanges, leadership development, international partnerships, and opportunities for thoughtful dialogue, UUWYN continues to invest in the next generation of global Unitarian leaders while creating spaces for meaningful engagement with the issues shaping our common future. Whether through the experiences of young ambassadors in Transylvania, the leadership of new Board members such as Reverend Leslie Mae Minasalvas, or international conversations led by voices such as Bruce Knotts, UUWYN remains committed to building bridges of understanding, justice, friendship, and hope across the world.About UUWYNThe Unitarian Universalists Worldwide Youth Network (UUWYN) brings together people from multiple countries to promote global understanding, intercultural friendship, youth empowerment, social justice, and international collaboration through educational programs, leadership development, and community engagement.Contact: Shahan IslamUUWYN Email:...Website: UUWYNPhone: 347-735-3599

Shahan Islam

ICUU Inc

+1 347-735-3599

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Unitarian Group Send Young People to Build Bridges, Adds Board Member from the Philippines & Reflection on USA Election News Provided By ICUU Inc November 07, 2026, 14:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Environment, Human Rights, Religion



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