Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Seeks Feedback From Passengers At Delhi's Anand Vihar Station

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 7 (IANS) Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reviewed the ground situation at railway stations in the Capital and interacted with passengers at Anand Vihar Railway Station here to gather first-hand feedback on the arrangements made for the festive season surge, an official said on Saturday.

As part of the review, the Railway Minister also monitored the functioning of the War Room at Rail Bhawan amid the ongoing festive season, the official said in a statement.

The Union Minister highlighted the role of AI-based systems, CCTV feeds and real-time data in enhancing operational efficiency, passenger safety and crowd management, the statement said.

Vaishnaw highlighted that Indian Railways has significantly strengthened its festive-season arrangements through improved crowd management, special train services and dedicated passenger holding areas at around 20 stations.

He said that over 18,000 additional special trains are being operated during the festive season this year, compared to around 12,000 last year.

The arrangements also include dedicated ticket counters, multiple scanning facilities to ensure smooth passenger movement and around 700 AI-enabled cameras for enhanced monitoring.

He stated that preparations for the festive rush began nearly six months in advance, with special attention to the expected surge in passenger movement ahead of Chhath.

During his interaction with passengers at Anand Vihar Railway Station, the Minister encouraged the youth by patting their backs and showed affection to children with a handshake.

The primary purpose of this direct interaction was to take direct feedback from passengers regarding the current railway arrangements and how effective the facilities are on the ground, the statement said.

At the railway station, the Minister connected with people, halted at a tea stall at the station to enjoy a cup of tea and made the payment using UPI, promoting Digital India.

He met youth, women, children and the general public and inquired about their feedback regarding the various facilities and services provided by Indian Railways.

During the interaction, most passengers expressed their gratitude to the Minister for the continuous improvements and modern upgrades in railway amenities, the statement said.