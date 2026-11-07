Soha Ali Khan Double Ups Gym Training As Diwali Safai

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 7 (IANS) Giving a perfect Diwali hack for all the gym lovers out there, actress Soha Ali Khan combined her Diwali cleaning with her training.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Soha uploaded a video of her latest workout session in the gym.

She held two cloths to her gym mirror and cleaned it while doing a leg exercise. She also cleaned the mirror while working on her biceps in a circular motion.

She also placed the cloths below her feet and effectively mopped the gym floor while making her legs stronger.

Next, Soha cleaned the floor some more while working out both her legs and her arms.

Towards the end of the post, Soha was left absolutely exhausted as she lay on the floor.

"Who knew gym training could also double up as diwali safai? While I'm building muscle to burn the excess Diwali calories, I'm squeezing in a little festive cleaning too... mirrors, floors, the works! Please do (sic)," the 'Rang De Basanti' actress captioned the post.

Refreshing your memory, last Diwali, Soha gave a glimpse of her pre-Diwali spring cleaning, which she did in a similar manner.

She wrote, "Just a little pre- Diwali spring cleaning at the gym... wiping down the mirrors, mopping the floors.. and busting some calories! Who needs a hoover when you have this range of motion? (Laughing and dancing emoji) #diwaliready #functionalfitness."

Soha is known to frequently share such motivational posts on her handle.

On Wednesday, Soha stated that, according to her, 'strength is about how well you can move'.

She and her friend took a mobility challenge, which turned out to be an eye-opener for her. The challenge involved them getting down on the floor and getting back up without using their hands.

"But here's something worth thinking about: How often do we actually train our bodies to perform movements that matter in everyday life? As we grow older, we naturally tend to lose some of these abilities if we don't actively work on maintaining them. And that's when seemingly simple everyday movements can become increasingly difficult," Soha wrote.