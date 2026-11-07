Rajnath Singh Says Modern Warfare Has Evolved Beyond Conventional War

Modern Warfare and Evolving Security Threats

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said modern warfare had evolved beyond conventional battlefield engagements, with enemies using social media to spread rumours, drones to monitor sensitive locations and cyberattacks to weaken systems. Addressing troops during a 'Bada Khana' celebration on the occasion of Diwali at the Headquarters of Trishakti Corps in Sukna, Singh said hybrid warfare, proxy wars, cyberattacks, drone incursions and information warfare were taking place simultaneously.

"Today, war has many dimensions. Hybrid warfare, proxy wars, cyberattacks, drone incursions and information warfare all take place simultaneously. Today, the enemy often does not come directly to the border; instead, it spreads rumours on social media. It uses drones to monitor our sensitive locations. It tries to weaken our systems through cyberattacks," he said.

Armed Forces Readiness and National Development

Emphasising the expanding responsibilities of armed forces personnel, the Defence Minister said their role was no longer restricted to fighting conventional battles but also required them to remain vigilant against emerging threats. "In such circumstances, your role is no longer limited to that of a warrior fighting battles; it becomes that of a vigilant sentinel, ready to protect our borders on every front," he said.

Stressing that military preparedness required both technological advancement and high morale, Singh said India must focus on strengthening its armed forces on both fronts to achieve its ambition of becoming a developed nation. "If India is to become a developed nation and have the world's strongest military, we must focus not only on the technological advancement of our armed forces but also on boosting their morale. The higher our armed forces' morale, the higher India's military development will soar," he said.

Government Support and Community Spirit

He assured the personnel that the government and the people of India stood firmly behind them. "Through our efforts, we must make our soldiers feel that the Government of India and the entire people of India stand shoulder to shoulder with them. Not a single one of our soldiers will ever feel alone," he said.

He also extended Diwali greetings to the troops and said, "Comrades, I haven't come here on a formal visit as the Defence Minister; rather, I have come to share the joys of Deepawali with my family members," he said. He also described the festival as a celebration of togetherness, saying the 'Bada Khana' reflected the spirit of community among personnel from different cultural, linguistic and regional backgrounds. "Diwali is not just about lighting lamps, eating sweets and setting off fireworks. It means moving from darkness to light, from negativity to positivity, and taking a step from individual feelings toward a sense of community. Today's Bada Khana is an example of this celebration of community," he said.

Singh arrived at the Headquarters of Trishakti Corps in Sukna, Siliguri, where Army Chief General Dhiraj Seth and General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Trishakti Corps, Lieutenant General Man Raj Singh Mann, received him. (ANI)

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