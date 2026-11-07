Rajnath Singh Defines Northeast India As The Nation's First Frontier

Northeast India: The Nation's First Frontier

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday described the Northeast as India's "first frontier" rather than its "last frontier", highlighting the region's geographical, cultural and civilisational significance while underlining its contribution to the country's identity. Addressing troops during 'Bada Khana' at Sukna Military Station in Darjeeling, Singh said the Northeast holds immense importance for India because of its natural beauty, rich biodiversity, cultural diversity and unique traditions.

"I do not view the North East as the last frontier of India, but rather as the first frontier of the nation...when we consider India's geography, culture, and civilisation, the contribution of the North East is immensely significant. With its natural beauty, rich biodiversity, cultural diversity, and unique traditions, this region adds a distinct dimension to India's identity," he said.

Strategic Importance and Security Readiness

The Defence Minister also highlighted the strategic importance of Sukna, describing it as a vital link in the security architecture of Eastern India and emphasising the need for troops deployed in the region to maintain constant operational readiness.

"Sukna is generally perceived merely as a military station. However, I believe it serves as a vital link in the security architecture of Eastern India. The region where you are deployed is geographically highly sensitive. You are required to maintain operational readiness at all times," Singh said.

Modern Warfare Challenges

Referring to the changing nature of security challenges, he said warfare was no longer limited to conventional methods and now involved multiple forms of threats operating simultaneously.

"The security challenges we face today have transformed significantly...today, however, warfare manifests in various forms-hybrid warfare, cyberattacks, the use of drones, infiltrations, and information warfare-all occurring simultaneously," he said. Singh's remarks came during his interaction with troops at Sukna Military Station, where he joined them for the 'Bada Khana' as part of the Diwali celebrations. (ANI)

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