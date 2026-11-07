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CTA1420 Series Modular AC Current Transducers Officially Launch As New Product


Date: 2026-11-07 09:37:59

(MENAFN- GetNews) Beijing, China - November 7, 2026 -

Product Features:High Precision – Highly AdaptableModular Structure – Independent PerformanceFully Enclosed – Worry-Free for Outdoor Use

Product Advantages:

Modular structural design allows separate usage to meet diverse measurement requirements. Easily measures both current and leakage current with strong anti-interference capability. Printed circuit board welding installation is convenient and efficient. Adaptable to various environmental applications.

Product model:

About us

Beijing TransFar Electronics Group Co., Ltd. is a high-tech enterprise specializing in the research, design, production, sales, and service of new energy current/voltage sensors, new energy reactors/special transformers, small precision electromagnetic components, EV AC & DC charging piles, AC/DC converters, DC-/DC converters, open-frame switching power supplies, and enclosed switching power supplies.

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