CTA1420 Series Modular AC Current Transducers Officially Launch As New Product

Beijing TransFar Electronics Group Co., Ltd. is a high-tech enterprise specializing in the research, design, production, sales, and service of new energy current/voltage sensors, new energy reactors/special transformers, small precision electromagnetic components, EV AC & DC charging piles, AC/DC converters, DC-/DC converters, open-frame switching power supplies, and enclosed switching power supplies.

Modular structural design allows separate usage to meet diverse measurement requirements. Easily measures both current and leakage current with strong anti-interference capability. Printed circuit board welding installation is convenient and efficient. Adaptable to various environmental applications.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.