Rebar Prices Reflect Recent Market Trends And Future Industry Outlook

MENAFN - GetNews)Recent Trends and Future Outlook of Rebar Prices. Red lead and rebar price trend in the past 2 years: excessive + fluctuations. In the forecast, the price of rebar will remained weak for the short term, but the downward space is relatively controllable.

Recent Price Performance Futures: The benchmark rebar contract has been struggling to find support at around CNY 3,000 per metric ton. By closing out on November 2nd, it settled at 3,007 yuan/ton, a decrease of 23 yuan/ton from the prior trading day. The market sentiment is weakly cautious.

Spot: October saw the national-averaged rebar price shows month-on-month decline of 25 RMB/ton, to 3,305 yuan/ton. Shanghai and Beijing led the drop in core areas of lower prices, while Guangzhou was less affected.

Transaction Situation: In October, year-on-year growth of construction steel volume was generally negative. Demand during the peak season not confirmed, mostly did by demand of end-user at need.

Future Trend Analysis The next month, the market should remain in a different situation of supply-demand dual weakness, with no predominately one-directional driving force for the price distribution.

Demand Side: Aggression of temperatures northward brought the sidelines in opened up, and the construction projects subsequently cross the borders of the off-peak season; south side was advanced number of construction projects but deterred by lack of liquidity and need of project traction was not sufficient to offset the pull towards North.

Supply Side: profit level of steel mills is extremely low (247included steel mills have a profit rate of 11.26%). There is a lack of active willingness to increase production though strong expectations exist for the resumption of steel production line operations and the conversion of plates to rebar, reducing room for production to decline.

Inventory: The factory and other inventories in the current period have dropped by more than 17% YoY, reaching the bottom point in all past reviews and thus providing strong bottom support for prices. However, the accumulation point may be in the middle-late of the month (the year that underlying is accelerating).

Traders: Do not over underestimate when supply is low, winter storage play is approaching should consider not to chase higher prices of aggressive behavior. recommend rapid move-in-and-out operation, control inventory

Investors: There is no unidirectional trend in the market, watch out for what happens at the 3,000 RMB/ton level, raw materials changes (higher iron ore, higher coke) affect steel costs.

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