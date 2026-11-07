Russia May Have Used North Korean KN-23 Missiles To Strike Ukrainian Energy Facility Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky reported this on Faceboo following a conference call on the consequences of the Russian strike and recovery efforts after the attacks.

“In tonight's attack, Russia used 36 missiles approaching their targets along a ballistic trajectory. Only four missiles were taken down,” Zelensky said.

According to him, there is still a significant shortage of interceptors for Patriot air defense systems, and the United States is best placed to help address it.

“At every level, we are looking for ways to speed up deliveries and get the necessary messages across to the American side – so that Ukraine receives the means to protect lives. This is especially important right now – not just ahead of winter, but also ahead of another joint effort with our partners to reinvigorate negotiations,” Zelensky stressed.

He noted that Russia had a peculiar understanding of diplomacy, viewing it as a subcategory of aggression.

“By intensifying its attacks on Ukraine and our infrastructure at this very moment, Russia is trying to additionally lay the groundwork for putting pressure on Ukraine's position and that of its partners. We hope that the United States, like our other partners, will act on principle,” Zelensky emphasized.

Examinations are ongoing at the sites hit by ballistic missiles. Preliminary findings indicate that Russia used North Korean-made KN-23 missiles, manufactured and supplied by North Korea, to strike one of the key energy facilities that sustained damage.

“This is further proof that global sanctions regimes need to be significantly strengthened – against everyone in the world who provides their 'services' in destroying lives,” Zelensky stressed.

The meeting also included detailed briefings on the challenges facing Kyiv. The President instructed Ukrainian Interior Minister Ivan Vyhovskyi, together with all relevant agencies and the Kyiv City Administration, to prepare backup public transport routes and arrange additional transport for the capital. Zelensky noted that, at present, virtually no such contingency plans exist at the municipal level.

Injury toll after Russian attack onrises to six, including one child

Ukrainian Prime Minister Sergii Koretskyi delivered detailed reports on the restoration of energy facilities and the resources involved. The military briefed the meeting on the use of electronic warfare systems, and areas for expanding their deployment were identified. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha also delivered a separate briefing.

“Meetings in the G7 format are being prepared, and Ukraine will be represented. We are counting on new contributions from European countries to the PURL initiative – there are preliminary commitments. There will also be new energy support packages for Ukraine, as well as new deliveries to support our logistics. Thank you to everyone who is helping! Thank you to each and every person doing effective work for Ukraine and for recovery after Russia's strikes,” Zelensky emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal told German Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy Katherina Reiche that Ukraine's energy facilities had been hit 18 times over the past 24 hours.