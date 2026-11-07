Zanna Records Releases“Cuba Libre Rising (Instrumental Version)” Feat. Robert Sarzo

Robert Sarzo Leads on“Cuba Libre Rising (Instrumental Version)” Zanna Records releases an instrumental freedom anthem featuring the Havana-born guitarist.

SEDONA, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Zanna Records today announces the release of“Cuba Libre Rising (Instrumental Version),” featuring guitarist Robert Sarzo. The new edition of the label's rock anthem for freedom is available worldwide on all digital platforms on November 10, 2026.Written by Gianluca“Luca” Zanna and produced by Danny Saber, “Cuba Libre Rising” was recorded on July 27, 2026 at Clear Lake Recording Studio with a lineup of rock veterans: Rudy Sarzo on bass, Robert Sarzo on guitar and Robin Diaz on drums. The original vocal version was released on August 20, 2026 and has since reached hard rock radio, including KNAC Pure Rock and 128DB Pure Rock.The instrumental version puts the spotlight on Robert Sarzo's guitar. Without vocals, the track becomes a 4 minute 47 second journey that builds from a restrained, tense opening to a full-throttle finale, with the Sarzo brothers and Robin Diaz driving the rhythm.Rudy and Robert Sarzo with Gianluca Zanna during the recording of Cuba Libre RisingFor Robert and Rudy Sarzo, the song is personal. Born in Havana, the brothers fled Castro's Cuba with their family as children in 1961. Robert went on to make his name with the band Hurricane, while Rudy became one of rock's most celebrated bassists with Ozzy Osbourne, Quiet Riot, Whitesnake and Dio. Rudy donated his entire performance fee for the recording to a non-profit organization.“Some feelings are bigger than words, and Robert's guitar says everything this song is about,” said Gianluca“Luca” Zanna, founder and CEO of Zanna Records.“Every note carries the story of a family that left Cuba with nothing but hope. This version lets anyone, in any language, feel what 'Cuba Libre' means.”"My guitar work on the instrumental guitar version of "Cuba Libre" is a direct reflection of my own emotions-capturing the deeply personal journey of leaving my country as a six-year-old boy and navigating life while growing up in an unfamiliar land."-Robert Sarzo VuDu Man“Cuba Libre Rising” is dedicated to the Cuban people seeking freedom and to actor Tomas Milian. It grew out of“Cuba Libre / Exilio,” a song Zanna wrote in 2005 after dreaming of Cuban streets, protests and hungry children. Nearly two decades later, the original recording resurfaced on TikTok among Cuban activists, inspiring the new all-star version.The instrumental joins the Radio Edit, the Official Version and the Andrei Murariu Remix in the“Cuba Libre Rising” family. Zanna Records' catalog has been verified on 532 radio stations across 99 countries and territories.Credits Cuba Libre Rising InstrumentalRobert Sarzo - GuitarRudy Sarzo - BassRobin Diaz - DrumsGianluca“Luca” Zanna - Music, Lyrics and Executive ProducerDanny Saber - ProducerEric Milos - Audio EngineerRecorded July 27, 2026 at Clear Lake Recording Studio.Listen and Learn MoreStream on all major platforms: [Smart link]. Photos, session videos and the story behind the song:About Zanna RecordsZanna Records is an independent record label founded in December 2022 by songwriter, producer and performer Gianluca“Luca” Zanna, who previously founded Contatto Discografico, Italy's leading music trade magazine. The label's catalog spans more than 200 original compositions across EDM, rock, classical and operatic styles.

Gianluca Zanna

Zanna Records

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Zanna Records releases“Cuba Libre Rising (Instrumental Version)” feat. Robert Sarzo News Provided By Release News November 07, 2026, 14:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry, Social Media, World & Regional



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