The Mobile Premiere 2026 Showcases 22 Games From 16 Studios In A First-Of-Its-Kind Mobile Gaming Showcase

Anuj Sahani, Head of Krafton Incubator Program & Director Publishing

Jernej Česen, COO and General Manager at The Mobile Premiere

GamingonPhone Presents The Mobile Premiere showcases 22 Games from 16 Studios

- Tousif Hasan Biswas, Founder and CEO of GamingonPhoneBANGKOK, THAILAND, November 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Bangkok, Thailand - November 02, 2026: The first-ever edition of The Mobile Premiere concluded on October 28, 2026, in Bangkok, Thailand, bringing together 22 exclusive game reveals and updates for mobile gaming fans worldwide.The showcase took place ahead of the 6th edition of the GamingonPhone Awards, featuring 12 new game announcements, four updates for existing titles, and six Indian indie games at the Renaissance Bangkok Hotel.The event also highlighted India's growing indie gaming scene, giving six independent developers a platform to showcase their work to a global audience. Through the KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator (KIGI) Indie Excellence Honors, each developer received INR 100,000 (~1050 USD) in prize money.Tousif Hasan Biswas, Founder and CEO of GamingonPhone, shared his excitement in the aftermath of the debut edition of the event and shared:“The first edition of The Mobile Premiere has been a proud moment for us, especially seeing so many developers share what they have been working on with a global audience. We wanted to create a dedicated space for mobile games to be an exclusive space and have a stage of its own, and seeing it all come together alongside the GamingonPhone Awards has been incredibly rewarding, and this is just the beginning of what we hope to build with The Mobile Premiere.”New mobile game announcements at The Mobile Premiere 2026Twelve exclusive showcases kicked off the new game announcements.Vampirio: Defend & Survive: Outfit7 Neo revealed this survival game where you build and upgrade a fortress by day and defend it against monsters, undead, and dragons at night. Coming soon globally on Android and iOS.Darkest Dungeon II: Playdigious brings Red Hook Studios' gothic RPG to mobile in 2027, featuring challenging turn-based battles, dangerous expeditions, and difficult choices.Planet of Lana II: Children of the Leaf: The first of Snapbreak Games' five reveals, developed by Wishfully Studios, returns to Novo with Lana and Mui facing new dangers. Early Access is available on Android, with iOS pre-orders coming soon. Global launch is planned for late January 2027.Cages: Hidden Worlds: Snapbreak revealed BigLoop Studios' puzzle adventure set in a decaying mansion filled with strange machinery and carnival remnants. Planned for Android and iOS in Q2 2027.He is Coming: The second Playdigious reveal, developed by Chronocle, combines roguelite RPG mechanics with auto-battler combat. Collect artefacts and gear to fight the Demon King's minions. Coming to mobile in 2027.Leafy Corner: Fireline Games' title, another Snapbreak reveal, lets you run a plant shop, care for over 100 plants, and customise your store. Planned for Q2 2027.The Roottrees Are Dead: Developed by Evil Trout and published on mobile by IndieArk, this mystery game follows an investigation into a wealthy family after a private jet crash. Launching November 5, 2026, on Android and iOS.Hearth and Hamlet: From Phorust Studios, with Snapbreak handling its mobile release, this city-building game lets you develop a small settlement into a medieval kingdom. Coming in 2027.StarVaders: Snapbreak Games' final reveal, developed by Pengonauts, combines tactical deck-building and mech combat against an alien invasion. Planned for late Q1 2027.Football League 27: Mobile Soccer revealed its next football title with improved Career Mode, training, transfers, Player Career, leagues, cups, and local PvP matches.Top Guilds: Phantom Gamelabs' co-op action RPG features a shared fantasy world with quests and monsters. It has entered soft launch in Finland, Japan, the Philippines, South Korea, Thailand, and the USA on Android.Bobium Brawlers: Studio Atelico's debut title lets players create creatures using text prompts, with its robot assistant BEPPE turning ideas into playable brawlers for strategic PvP battles. Available to pre-order on the App Store.New game update announcements at The Mobile Premiere 2026Four new updates arrived as part of the showcase.Aniimo - Chapter 2 "Departure with the Wind": Aniimo's update is now live, introducing two new islands, 53 Aniimo, Halloween activities, new outfits, and Friendly Sparring PvP.Where Winds Meet - Qingzhou: Where Winds Meet revealed Qingzhou, its first themed region, featuring new exploration areas, challenging boss fights, mountains, and a vast coastline.Sword of Justice - Live2.0: Meet the Future: Arriving November 6, 2026, the anniversary update introduces Mystech, a new combat school featuring mechanical weapons, wings, traps, and clockwork cannons.Swamp Attack 2 - Multiplayer: Moving Eye revealed a multiplayer expansion for its swamp-themed action series with the multiplayer gameplay to the sequel.Indie segment reveals at The Mobile Premiere 2026The indie segment at The Mobile Premiere 2026 spotlighted six games from Indian developers.Warbound Mobile: Developed by Abhitech Games, this strategy game combines kingdom-building with combat, letting players expand their territory and assemble armies.Cricket Manager: Developed by Arcadon Games, the game lets you build a cricket squad, select players, and develop strategies to climb the leagues.Blackout Force: Developed by Ether Games, this tactical shooter features cover-based combat and short missions against different enemy units.Metal Haven: Developed by Xigma Games, Metal Heaven: Galactic Survival is a survival game about building bases, gathering resources, and establishing a settlement beyond Earth.Fletch: From Jogiba Games, this puzzle game challenges players to find clear paths for arrows, with daily challenges, Zen mode, and Rush mode.Bihari Cricket: From Parody Studios, this title mixes street cricket with 3v3 shooter action, featuring weapons, bombs, and team-based combat.About GamingonPhoneGamingonPhone is a global ecosystem dedicated to shaping the conversation around mobile games. As an independent and leading global mobile games media and events company, GamingonPhone connects millions of players and professionals worldwide through its consumer media, B2B insights, international online conferences, UNITE networking series, global awards, and mobile game showcase, bridging communities and driving mobile gaming growth on a global scale.The Mobile PremiereThe Mobile Premiere is a dedicated showcase celebrating mobile gaming, bringing developers, publishers, and players together through new game announcements, exclusive reveals, first looks, gameplay previews, trailers, and major updates. The event also aims to give studios a platform to share their upcoming projects with a global audience.

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The Mobile Premiere 2026 showcases 22 Games from 16 Studios in a first-of-its-kind mobile gaming showcase News Provided By GamingonPhone November 07, 2026, 14:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, IT Industry



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