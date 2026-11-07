Bihar Assembly's Winter Session From Nov 30 To Dec 4 Second Supplementary Budget To Be Presented

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 7 (IANS) The schedule for the Winter Session of the Bihar Legislative Assembly in 2026 was announced on Saturday. The five-day session will commence on November 30 and conclude on December 4, with a total of five sittings.

According to the schedule issued by the Assembly Secretariat, proceedings will begin at 11 a.m. on November 30.

The presentation and approval of the second supplementary budget for the financial year 2026-27 will be the major agenda of the session, along with the introduction of government bills and other official business.

On the opening day, Monday, November 30, newly elected members who have not yet taken the oath will be administered the oath, if required.

Certified copies of ordinances promulgated by the Governor since the conclusion of the previous session will also be laid before the House.

The government will present the second supplementary statement of expenditure for 2026-27, seeking legislative approval for additional expenditure required during the current financial year.

The House will also pay tributes to departed leaders and other eminent personalities.

On December 1 and 2, the Assembly will take up government bills and other official business.

Members will deliberate on legislative proposals introduced by the government and complete other scheduled parliamentary proceedings.

Thursday, December 3, will be dedicated primarily to the second supplementary budget.

The House will hold a detailed discussion on the proposed additional expenditure, followed by voting.

The related Appropriation Bill will also be introduced and taken up for consideration as part of the legislative process.

The final day, Friday, December 4, has been reserved for Private Members' Business, during which legislators will be able to move and discuss their private members' resolutions.

The Assembly Secretariat has directed members to submit their notices within the prescribed timeframe.

No member will be allowed to submit more than one private member's resolution for consideration on the same day.

A separate schedule for questions to be raised by legislators during the session will be issued.

As per established procedure, the selection and priority of short-notice and starred questions will be determined through a lottery system.

The Secretariat has also clarified that the programme may be modified if required.

If the House decides to extend its proceedings beyond December 4, a revised schedule will be issued separately.

The five-day session is expected to witness discussions on additional government expenditure, legislative proposals and issues raised by members through private resolutions.