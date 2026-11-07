Punjab Govt Approves 40 Pc DA Hike For Computer Teachers

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Nov 7 (IANS) In another major employee-friendly initiative, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab on Saturday announced a Diwali bonanza to its employees by approving a historic 40 per cent hike in dearness allowance (DA) for 6,507 computer teachers (PICTES) and regularising the services of 1,007 non-teaching employees working under Samagra Shiksha.

"On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, the Punjab government has announced a major benefit for its employees. The state government has approved a historic 40 per cent increase in dearness allowance (DA) for 6,507 Computer Teachers (PICTES), taking it from 181 to 221 per cent," an official statement quoting Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann said.

"This decision will provide greater stability and security to these employees."

The Chief Minister said that the state government has now also decided to extend salary-related benefits to these employees.

"The (Punjab) government is committed to the welfare of its employees and ensuring their secure future."

Earlier this week, CM Mann announced the release of a three per cent DA for state government employees and pensioners, providing financial relief to nearly eight lakh beneficiaries.

He had described the decision as a Diwali gift for government employees and pensioners.

The Chief Minister had announced that the DA instalment release would be added to the December instalment.

In September, the Punjab government decided to increase DA by eight per cent for employees and pensioners.

Appreciating the contribution of employees in the functioning of government administration, CM Mann had said that the government employees are the backbone of the administrative machinery and play a vital role in delivering government services and welfare schemes to the people.

The Chief Minister had added that the state government "values the hard work and dedication of its employees. The government believes that employee satisfaction is very important for providing better services to the people".