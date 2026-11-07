Muizzu's Pakistan Visit Sparks Debate In Maldives

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 7 (IANS) Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu's recent visit to Pakistan has sparked a debate in the island nation, with opposition leaders expressing concerns that closer security cooperation with Islamabad could strain Maldives' ties with India, a report has stated.

It argued that the reactions reflect broader differences over how Male should navigate its regional partnerships. The ties between India and the Maldives nosedived following President Mohamed Muizzu's 'India Out' campaign and differences over the presence of Indian military personnel in the island nation.

While bilateral relations have improved since then, Muizzu's visit to Pakistan underscores Male's continued efforts to expand its diplomatic and security partnerships, according to a report in the 'International Centre for Peace Studies.'

“The State Visit of Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu to Pakistan from 20 to 22 October 2026 marked a significant development in South Asian diplomacy, reflecting Islamabad's efforts to expand its presence in the Indian Ocean and Male's pursuit of a more diversified foreign policy. The first visit by a Maldivian president to Pakistan in eleven years coincided with the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Maldives,” the report detailed.

“During the visit, the two sides exchanged 20 memorandums of understanding (MoUs) covering defence, maritime security, trade, education, healthcare, agriculture and fisheries. They also pledged to increase bilateral trade from approximately $13.9 million to $200 million within two years. While economic cooperation remained central to the discussions, the defence and maritime dimensions of the visit have attracted attention in New Delhi because of the Maldives' strategic location in the Indian Ocean,” it added.

The report observed that Muizzu's visit serves as a reminder that India cannot take its geographical proximity and historical ties with the Maldives for granted amid growing competition in the Indian Ocean.

It noted that Pakistan's renewed outreach, although limited in its practical implications, reflects Islamabad's willingness to exploit diplomatic openings and build strategic relationships in India's immediate maritime neighbourhood.

Meanwhile, the Maldives is signalling its intention to exercise its foreign-policy autonomy by engaging with multiple partners.

“India's response, therefore, must be neither alarmist nor dismissive. It must combine strategic vigilance with diplomatic maturity, economic responsiveness and credible security cooperation. Ultimately, India's influence in the Indian Ocean will depend not on its geographical centrality alone, but on its ability to remain the most dependable, responsive and consequential partner for its maritime neighbours,” the report mentioned.