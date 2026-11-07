Digital Registration Delivers Cash Grants To More Than 400,000 Guyanese

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) More than 400,000 Guyanese received their government cash grants through a digital registration system, eliminating the need for in-person applications and demonstrating how technology is improving access to public services.

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh, pointed to the achievement during an interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI) on Friday, on the sidelines of the sod turning ceremony for the Amerindian Hostel at Ogle.

He explained that the government developed a local digital solution that allowed beneficiaries to register online, submit their bank account information and receive their cash grants directly into their accounts without visiting a government office.

The initiative forms part of the government's wider push to expand financial inclusion by encouraging more Guyanese to participate in the formal banking system.

Dr Singh said the system made the process considerably easier for both recipients and the Government, particularly for applicants who already had bank accounts and completed their registrations digitally.

He noted that having a bank account will become increasingly important as the government advances plans to introduce a digital payment platform modelled on India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI).

The platform is expected to allow people to make and receive payments using their mobile phones, including transactions at markets, supermarkets, taxi services and small businesses through QR codes.

Dr Singh acknowledged that some individuals have encountered difficulties accessing banking services but noted that the government has introduced simplified regulations to reduce documentation requirements for persons seeking to open accounts with smaller deposits. Several commercial banks also provide online application facilities.

He encouraged adult Guyanese to establish banking relationships, explaining that this would make it easier to receive future government grants, salaries and pensions while providing access to other financial services.

“We are committed to financial inclusion. We want everybody to be part of the formal financial system,” Dr Singh stated.

The government's commitment is further reflected in its manifesto, which includes a dedicated focus on financial literacy and financial inclusion.

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