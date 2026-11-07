533 Students Benefit From $133.8M Hinterland Scholarship

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) A total of 533 students are benefiting from the government's $133.8 million investment in the Hinterland Scholarship Programme this year.

This investment was made as efforts continue to expand access to education and create greater opportunities for young people from hinterland communities.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs Sarah Browne-Browne highlighted the programme's impact on Friday evening at the 2026 Graduation Ceremony, held at the Umana Yana, where she encouraged graduates to use their achievements as a foundation for even greater accomplishments.

The minister noted that the annual programme remains a key part of the government's commitment to ensuring that geography and financial circumstances do not restrict students from pursuing their educational ambitions.

“This year, an allocation of $133.8 million has been made available for this programme. But let me be clear, it's not just an expenditure, it's an investment in our children, our people, in potential and in the future of Guyana. It's an investment in you,” she said.

The allocation supports students through pocket, dormitory, uniform and, where applicable, garden allowances.

A total of $44.354 million has been provided directly to scholarship beneficiaries and their families through these forms of assistance.

Minister Browne-Browne also pointed to the 150 per cent increase in the monthly pocket allowance in 2025, from $4,000 to $10,000 per student.

Those accommodated in dormitories additionally receive free transportation to and from school, meals and accommodation.

She noted that these interventions, alongside the Internal Scholarship Programme and free tertiary education at the University of Guyana, are helping to remove barriers and broaden the educational prospects available to young Guyanese.

Drawing on her own experience, the minister shared that she was once a beneficiary of the Hinterland Scholarship Programme, graduating in 2008.

She credited opportunities in sports with helping to shape her journey into public service and, ultimately, politics.

The minister's message to the graduates was that their backgrounds should never dictate how far they can go.

“Your starting point does not have to determine your destination. Any one of you sitting here can be a minister, a president, a doctor, a lawyer, an engineer, or whatever you dare aspire to be. Do not allow anyone, including yourselves, to place limits on what you can achieve,” she encouraged.

She further urged the graduates to recognise the responsibility that comes with their achievements, encouraging them to return to their communities, mentor younger people and become examples of what education can make possible.

Acknowledging the sacrifices made by parents and families, particularly those who send their children away from home to access education, Minister Browne-Browne said the graduation represented a collective achievement.

She reminded the graduates that while new opportunities await them, they should remain connected to their roots and use their experiences to help create pathways for the next generation.

“Your success should not end with you, it should create opportunities for others,” the minister stated.

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