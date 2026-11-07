MENAFN - EIN Presswire)On Nov. 7, the commander of U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) directed the establishment of a task force that will support ongoing U.S. government efforts to prevent Iran from using ground routes to transport advanced weapons and other materials.

Adm. Brad Cooper has directed the formation of Task Force Iron Gate, an internal staff of approximately 20 civilian and military personnel based in Tampa, Florida. The new CENTCOM team will coordinate with other U.S. government agencies on preventing the movement of advanced weapons systems, dual-use technologies, sanctioned materials, and illegal revenue streams across Iran's land borders and the Caspian Sea.

"The establishment of Task Force Iron Gate reinforces the success of our ironclad blockade against Iran at sea," said Cooper. "Strengthening CENTCOM's collaboration with U.S. interagency partners will further constrain Iran's ability to finance terrorism, rebuild weapons factories, and replenish their military."

In recent months, America's naval blockade has prevented Iran from exporting more than $25 billion in crude oil. Strict enforcement at sea continues against all ships entering or departing Iranian ports.

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CENTCOM Launches Task Force to Disrupt Iranian Ground Transit Routes Supporting Illegal Shipments News Provided By DVIDS - Georgia November 07, 2026, 14:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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