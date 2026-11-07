Press Release:“Our Intention Is To Ensure That Every Single Amerindian Village Throughout Our Country Has A Viable Village Economy” Finance Minister

Alluding to the People's Progressive Party/Civic's continued focus on developing indigenous communities and bettering the lives of the country's first people, Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance Dr. Ashni Singh during the sod turning for a new $1.2 billion Amerindian Hostel, emphasized that through all of its investments, government's intention is to ensure that every single Amerindian village across the country has a viable village economy, generates economic activity and economic livelihood. Minister Singh was delivering the feature address at the event which was held at the site for the new Hostel at Ogle. The event saw the attendance as well of Minister of Amerindian Affairs Sarah Browne-Shadeek, Minister of Housing Collin Croal and Member of Parliament and Vice-Chairman of the National Toshaos Council Sonia Latchman who all delivered remarks.

“Our objective is to ensure that viable and sustainable and competitive economic activity is generated. In every single hinterland and Amerindian village in our country every single boy and girl is able to access good quality educational services and that every single man and woman or person of working age, is able to access good quality employment and entrepreneurial activities,” the finance minister posited.

Dr. Singh then alluded to government's recent launch of the Guyana Development Bank which is providing small and quick loans for entrepreneurs, as he expressed the hope that indigenous people would take advantage of the opportunity being provided through the new financial facility.

“I certainly hope that our brothers and sisters in the hinterland are taking advantage and availing themselves of those arrangements to apply for those SME loans and quick loans, so that you will be able to invest in a small business, engage in economic activity and earn income to take care of yourself and your family, and grow your business,” Minister Singh said.

“You may start out initially planting cassava. But the farmer who plants cassava, in a few months, potentially is an agro processor who makes cassava bread. And in a few more months, an agro processor makes cassareep that can be sold, and the cycle continues into more and more sophisticated products, and that example is replicated. I only use cassava as an oversimplified example,” the finance minister pointed out as he gave other examples including the example of a peanut farmer.

“A peanut farmer who grows peanuts is tomorrow's manufacturer of peanut butter and other peanut derivatives. And this is the objective of President Irfaan Ali's government. This is the objective that our President, your President, has not only for each and every single village, but each and every single family, and each and every single individual in your respective villages,” Minister Singh explained.

Dr. Singh added further that the investments that are being made in health and education, infrastructure, agriculture and eco-tourism in the village economies are also providing coastal services for the country's Amerindian people, who for one reason or another, have to journey to the coastland.

“And eventually, of course, with the construction of more medical facilities in the hinterland, the demand for traveling to the coastland will reduce, because we're building world-class hospitals now in the hinterland,” he further adding highlighting that very shortly government will be building a modern hospital in Lethem, Region Nine, in the Northwest in Region One as well as in Region Seven.

“But to the extent that our Amerindian brothers and sisters still have to journey to the coastland for one reason or another, we want you to be able to access modern and comfortable facilities, so that you can come to Georgetown if you need to transact your business, do what you have to do, and travel onwards then return to your village to continue with your productive and rewarding economic activity,” the minister affirmed.

Minister Singh further assured the indigenous people that the PPP/C under the leadership of President Irfaan Ali will continue to invest in the communities to better the lives of indigenous people.

“You have a President and a government that are committed to continuing to invest in the well-being of all of the people of Guyana, and in particular the well-being of our Amerindian brothers and sisters. You have, in this President and in this government, a President and government committed to investing in the upliftment-the economic upliftment-of every single Guyanese family, irrespective of where they live, and irrespective of how remote their village might be,” he concluded. Following this, the finance minister then turned the sod for the construction of the new facility on behalf of President Ali. He was joined by Minister Sarah Browne-Shadeek and other officials in the activity.

The new Amerindian Hostel to be constructed was included in the 2026 Budget. The current Hostel in Georgetown was constructed in 1972, annually housing some 2,500 persons. The new hostel is designed to house 300 persons at any one time.

Also present at today's sod turning event for the new Hostel were Ministerial Advisor Yvonne Pearson and Member of Parliament Alister Charlie.

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