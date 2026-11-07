Government Breaks Ground On New Amerindian Hostel At Ogle

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The government is investing $1.16 billion in a new Amerindian hostel in Ogle, East Coast Demerara, with construction officially beginning after a sod-turning ceremony on Friday.

The three-story modern facility is designed to accommodate up to 300 people at any given time.

It will significantly enhance accommodation and welfare services for Indigenous and hinterland residents travelling to Georgetown to access specialised healthcare and other critical services.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs Sarah Browne-Shadeek said the project represents a major step in responding to the needs of communities across the country, particularly those who must leave their homes to access medical attention.

“Today we are not simply turning a sod for the construction of a new building, but we are turning the sod for a new chapter in the delivery of care, comfort, dignity and essential services to Indigenous and hinterland people,” she said whilst delivering remarks at the sod-turning ceremony .

The existing hostel on Princess Street, Georgetown, was constructed in 1972 and has accommodated thousands of residents over the past five decades.

However, changing needs and limitations of the ageing facility have made it necessary to construct a new, purpose-built structure.

The ministry currently provides accommodation, meals, transportation to hospitals, welfare assistance, and return passage for residents travelling from hinterland communities.

Support is also extended to relatives accompanying patients.

Last month alone, the hostel accommodated 257 persons, while approximately 2,500 people benefit from its services annually, with all expenses funded by the government.

The project is being executed through the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA) and was awarded to Mac Junior International.

Minister of Housing Collin Croal said the new facility reflects the government's commitment to ensuring that public infrastructure responds to the evolving needs of citizens.

“This is not just about providing somewhere for someone who is coming from the hinterland just to sleep,” he noted, explaining that the hostel will provide temporary care and accommodation for residents accessing critical and specialised healthcare.

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh, said the investment forms part of the government's wider programme to improve living conditions and expand opportunities for Indigenous peoples.

He disclosed that more than $46 billion has been allocated across various ministries and programmes in 2026, benefiting hinterland communities through investments in healthcare, education, infrastructure, water, renewable energy and village economies.

Dr Singh also pointed to the strategic location of the new hostel, opposite the new world-class maternal and paediatric hospital, and within the expanding Ogle to Eccles development corridor.

“We want you to be able to access modern and comfortable facilities so that you can come to Georgetown if you need to, transact your business, do what you have to do, and travel onwards, return to your village,” he said.

The project fulfils a commitment made by President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali to improve living standards, equity, and access to services for the hinterland populations.

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