Public Advisory: Increased Temperatures And Elevated Risk Of Fires

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) hereby advises the public of increased fire risks associated with elevated temperatures and potentially drier environmental conditions across Guyana. These conditions may be influenced by climate patterns associated with El Niño, which can contribute to above-average temperatures, reduced rainfall and drier vegetation, creating favourable conditions for the development and spread of fires.

Prolonged periods of heat and reduced rainfall can cause vegetation to become dry and more susceptible to ignition, increasing the likelihood of fires spreading across grasslands, forests and agricultural areas.

Residents are strongly advised to take the following precautions:

Avoid open burning, particularly during periods of high temperatures and dry conditions. Dispose of cigarettes and other flammable materials responsibly. Keep surroundings clear of dry leaves, grass and other combustible materials. Report suspected fires to the relevant emergency authorities.

The EPA will continue to monitor environmental conditions and satellite-detected heat anomalies and will provide updates as necessary.

According to climate forecasts, El Niño conditions are expected to persist into early 2027, with gradual weakening possible during the first half of the year. The public is encouraged to remain vigilant, as elevated temperatures and drier conditions may continue to increase the risk of vegetation fires.

Help protect your community and the environment by reporting bushfires to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) via WhatsApp on +632-4614 and +743-2441. Include the location-community, region, nearby landmark or a location pin-the date and time observed, a brief description, and photographs or videos where these can be captured safely. Your reports will help EPA verify incidents, monitor fire activity and coordinate follow-up with the relevant agencies. Never approach a fire or enter smoke to obtain evidence. If a fire threatens lives or property, contact the Guyana Fire Service immediately.

The public is reminded that fire prevention is a shared responsibility. Everyone is encouraged to exercise caution and take the necessary steps to protect lives, property and the environment.

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Public Advisory: Increased temperatures and elevated risk of fires News Provided By November 07, 2026, 14:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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