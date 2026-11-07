LUGPA's 18Th Annual Meeting Highlights Clinical Advancements And Practice Resilience For Independent Urologists

More than 1,300 independent urology practice physicians, administrators, advanced practice providers, and managers participated in LUGPA's 18th Annual Meeting.

- Jeffrey Spier, MD, LUGPA PresidentCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- LUGPA, the national voice representing physician-led urology practices in the United States, concluded its 18th Annual Meeting today in Chicago, Illinois. Gathering independent urologists, practice administrators, advanced practice providers (APPs), and health system executives, the three-day conference (November 5–7, 2026) offered a comprehensive curriculum spanning precision medicine, practical AI integration, practice management, and federal healthcare policy.Under the theme of driving clinical innovation and practice sustainability, the 2026 program combines high-yield clinical education with actionable operational strategies designed specifically for physician-led medical groups."The strength of LUGPA lies in our ability to translate high-level clinical science and complex policy into practical, day-to-day solutions for our practices,” said Jeffrey Spier, MD, LUGPA president.“Whether it is incorporating cutting-edge therapies like theranostics, building on our advanced prostate cancer clinics, pivoting into the new frontier of bladder cancer care or utilizing AI to reduce administrative burden, this year's sessions equipped urologists with the knowledge needed to elevate patient care while maintaining strong, viable independent urology groups. I am honored to step into the role of President at a moment of such immense opportunity for physician-led medicine."Key Educational & Conference Session Tracks.Clinical Innovation & CME Program (“Precision in Practice”): Co-led by Gordon Brown, DO, and Jason Hafron, MD, the clinical track explored emerging diagnostic and therapeutic paradigms across bladder cancer, prostate cancer, and benign urology. Highlights included sessions on PSMA theranostics, PTEN and biomarker integration, new non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) care models, prostate cancer treatment intensification, neuromodulation, histotripsy, and BPH Centers of Excellence..Practice Management & Operations Workshop: Chaired by Kirsten Anderson, MHA, CMPE, the interactive Practice Administrators Workshop targeted essential strategies for running efficient, profitable practices. Core sessions cover benchmarking metrics, maximizing ancillary revenue streams, optimizing billing and coding, managing EMR transitions, and overcoming practice leadership hurdles..AI Integration & Technology in Healthcare: Featured panels discussed real-world applications for artificial intelligence within independent urology-from ambient digital scribes and administrative workflow automation to AI-assisted pathology and diagnostic imaging..Specialized Working Groups & Breakouts: Dedicated tracks addressed the specific operational needs of clinical research staff, radiation oncology teams, laboratory managers, and emerging leaders, covering research administration, recruitment, and clinical trial expansion..Policy & Keynote Address: On November 7, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and political strategist David Axelrod led "A Conversation with Chris Christie and David Axelrod," delivering a bipartisan analysis of how federal regulatory shifts and policy decisions will impact independent physician autonomy."Our Annual Meeting focuses on the real-world priorities of physician-led urology practices nationwide,” said Celeste Kirschner, CAE, MHSA, chief executive officer of LUGPA.“By bringing together clinical research staff, practice administrators, physicians, and industry leaders, we create an environment where peer-to-peer knowledge sharing leads to tangible practice enhancements. From operational benchmarking to groundbreaking clinical trials, LUGPA continues to provide the essential toolkit for independent urology to thrive."About LUGPAThe Large Urology Group Practice Association (LUGPA) represents independent urology group practices across the United States. LUGPA provides educational programming, advocacy, operational benchmarking, and practice management resources to ensure physician-led healthcare remains strong and patient-centered. Visit for more information.

Jennifer J Strohm

JPA Health

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LUGPA's 18th Annual Meeting Highlights Clinical Advancements and Practice Resilience for Independent Urologists News Provided By JPA Health November 07, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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