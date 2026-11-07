Martin Exteriors Named What Rocks Rockford Best Roofing Company For Seventh Straight Year

Martin Exteriors, What Rocks Rockford Best Roofing Company 2020–2026

Family-owned roofing and siding contractor earns Community Choice honor every year from 2020 to 2026

ROCKFORD, IL, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Martin Exteriors has been named Best Roofing Company in the 2026 Rockford Register Star What Rocks Community Choice Awards. It's the company's seventh consecutive year as the Rock River Valley's community-voted roofing winner (2020–2026).The What Rocks awards recognize local businesses chosen by public nomination and voting. Winners appear in a special section of the Rockford Register Star on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, and in the online winners guide at ."Winning Best Roofing Company for a seventh straight year is an honor that belongs to our customers and our crew," said Justin Martin, owner of Martin Exteriors. "We're a family-owned company, and every vote is a reminder that doing the work the right way still matters in this community."Founded in 2006, Martin Exteriors is based in Roscoe with a Rockford office on Fincham Drive and is the leading roofing and siding contractor in Rockford. The family-owned company has helped thousands of homeowners across Northern Illinois and Southern Wisconsin with residential and commercial roofing, storm damage work and siding, and it answers calls 24/7.Martin Exteriors is a GAF Master Elite contractor, a status GAF gives to fewer than 2% of roofers, with 2-Star President's Club recognition. For commercial work, the company is a Mule-Hide Warranty Eligible Contractor for EPDM and heat-welded TPO and PVC roof systems. Martin Exteriors is also a four-time Inc. 5000 honoree, named to the list of America's fastest growing companies.Free inspections and estimates are available. Call (815) 624-6278 or visit .About Martin ExteriorsMartin Exteriors Roofing & Siding is a family-owned contractor serving Northern Illinois and Southern Wisconsin since 2006. Offices: 11704 Main St., Roscoe, IL 61073, (815) 624-6278; and 6019 Fincham Dr., Suite 4, Rockford, IL 61108, (815) 209-9054. Illinois roofing license 104.017824; Wisconsin license #1436189. Open 24/7 for calls.

Justin Martin

Martin Exteriors Roofing & Siding

+1 815-624-6278

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Martin Exteriors Named What Rocks Rockford Best Roofing Company for Seventh Straight Year News Provided By Martin Exteriors Roofing & Siding November 07, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry



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