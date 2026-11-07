President Murmu Wishes Citizens On Eve Of Diwali

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 7 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday extended greetings to the citizens on the eve of the Diwali festival, urging youth to contribute enthusiastically towards building a 'Viksit Bharat' while being guided by Indian values.

She also appealed people to preserve the environment and live with harmony.

In her message, the President said: "On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all Indians living in India and abroad."

She noted that the joyous celebrations of the festival of lights followed Lord Ram's return to Ayodhya after his victory over demon king 'Ravan'.

"Lord Ram beheld the beautiful rows of illuminated lamps. This forms the cultural and devotional significance of Diwali. The festival also symbolises the auspicious beginning of Ram Rajya," she added.

President Murmu emphasised that the festival of Diwali marks the victory of virtues over negative tendencies.

"It also signifies the end of suffering and the beginning of a joyful and prosperous life. On this occasion, people worship Lord Ganesh for auspicious beginnings and well-being, and Mahalakshmi Mata for prosperity. Prayers are offered for the happiness of all," she said.

Whishing good health, happiness and prosperity to every citizen of the country, the President said: "May we preserve the environment, live with harmony and may our patriotic youth, guided by Indian values, contribute enthusiastically to building a 'Viksit Bharat'."

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended greetings to all countrymen on the occasion of the festival of lights.

In a social media video titled "Have a great Diwali", the Prime Minister greeted citizens and informed them that he celebrates the festival enthusiastically every year and will do so this year as well.

"On the occasion of Diwali, the entire country is illuminated. The festival of lights symbolises our pledge against darkness," PM Modi said.

"May this festival bring happiness, well-being and prosperity for all. Just like you all, I also celebrate this festival with enthusiasm. Like every year, I will again be celebrating Diwali with our brave defence personnel. Once again, greetings to all of you on the occasion of Diwali," he added.