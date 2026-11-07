Bihar: Four Family Members Shot Over Land Dispute In Patna

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 7 (IANS) A daylight shooting incident in Bihar's capital, Patna, on Saturday, coinciding with Chhoti Diwali, triggered panic in Hiranandpur village under the jurisdiction of Didarganj police station.

Four members of the same family sustained gunshot injuries after a violent clash broke out between two groups over a land dispute.

The incident took place on Saturday afternoon, around 2 pm, when a tractor was ploughing a field in the village.

According to preliminary information, an argument erupted between two parties over the ownership and cultivation of the land.

The dispute soon escalated into a violent confrontation, during which gunshots were fired.

The injured have been identified as Bhola Kumar, Sudhir Kumar, Kaushal Kumar and Dwarika Prasad.

All four sustained bullet injuries and were rushed to Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH) in Patna, where they are currently undergoing treatment.

Three individuals have allegedly been accused of opening fire during the confrontation.

However, their identities and the exact circumstances leading to the shooting are yet to be officially established.

The incident created panic among villagers, particularly as the firing took place in broad daylight on the occasion of Chhoti Diwali.

After receiving information, a police team from the Didarganj police station reached the spot and initiated an investigation.

The police are examining the history of the land dispute, the circumstances surrounding the tractor ploughing operation and the alleged involvement of the three accused.

Investigators are also trying to establish the sequence of events that led to the exchange of gunfire and identify the individuals responsible for injuring the four family members.

The condition of the injured is being monitored, while further details are awaited. Patna police are scanning the CCTV footage of the area to find some more clues about the incident. They have taken statements from the injured individuals.

The daylight firing incident has raised concerns over law and order in the area.

Police officials are investigating the matter, and further action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation.