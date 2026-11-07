Iranian Ambassador To India Extends Warm Diwali Greetings To Nation

Iranian Envoy Extends Diwali Greetings

Ambassador of Iran to India Mohammad Fathali on Saturday extended Diwali greetings to the people of India, highlighting the shared cultural and civilisational heritage between the two countries and drawing parallels between the festival's message of the triumph of light over darkness and ancient Iranian traditions.

In a video message shared by the Embassy of Iran in India, Fathali described Diwali as a celebration of the victory of light over darkness and good over evil, noting that the festival's central message was deeply rooted in the ancient traditions of both countries. "Diwali is a celebration of the victory of light over darkness and good over evil. This beautiful message is deeply rooted in the ancient traditions of both India and Iran," the Iranian Ambassador said.

Mythology and Shared Values

Drawing on Iranian mythology, Fathali referred to the legendary account of Fereydun defeating Zahhak, describing it as a symbol of the triumph of justice over darkness. "In Iran mythology, we remember how Fereydun defeated Zahhak, bringing an end to injustice and darkness," he said.

The envoy also invoked the Holy Quran, referring to its message of divine guidance leading believers from darkness into light. He further highlighted the Iranian people's resistance against oppression and darkness, referring to Tehran's recent confrontation with the US amid the broader regional conflict in West Asia. "The Holy Quran also reminds us that Allah is the Guardian of the believers and leads them from darkness into light: Allahu waliyyu-lladhina amanu yukhrijuhum mina-zulumati ila-n-nur. The Iranian people have always stood against oppression and darkness," Fathali said. "Over the past year, with faith in God, wise leadership, and the courage of our armed forces, our nation demonstrated remarkable resilience in the face of two nuclear powers," he added.

Celebrating Indo-Iran Friendship

Emphasising the longstanding relationship between New Delhi and Tehran, Fathali highlighted their historical friendship and deep cultural and civilisational connections before extending his festive wishes to the people of India. "India and Iran share a long history of friendship and deep cultural and civilisational ties. On this joyful occasion, I extend my warmest congratulations to the friendly government and the great people of India. May Diwali bring peace, prosperity, happiness, and hope to every home. Shubh Deepawali," the Iranian Ambassador said.

Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights, will be celebrated on Sunday, November 8, 2026. The festival falls on Amavasya, or the new moon night, in the Hindu lunar month of Kartik. The five-day celebrations began with Dhanteras on November 6, followed by Choti Diwali on November 7. The main festival and Lakshmi Puja will be observed on November 8, followed by Govardhan Puja on November 9 and Bhai Dooj on November 10. The main day of Diwali is traditionally marked by lighting diyas, decorating homes with rangoli, offering prayers to Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha, and exchanging sweets and festive greetings. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)