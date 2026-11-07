Baoji, Shaanxi, China - November 7, 2026 - In advanced industry, material performance directly influences equipment reliability, service life, and production efficiency. From corrosive chemical systems to high-temperature furnaces, from aerospace assemblies to semiconductor equipment, manufacturers need metals that deliver stable performance under demanding conditions. As a long-established refractory metal products supplier and specialty metal manufacturer in China, Baoji Yunjie Metal Products Co., Ltd. provides precision-processed materials and custom-engineered components for global industrial customers.

Located in Baoji, Shaanxi, a major center for rare metal processing, the company has built strong manufacturing capability across tantalum, titanium, tungsten, molybdenum, niobium, zirconium, and nickel. Its production system covers rolling, heat treatment, sheet fabrication, tube processing, precision machining, and custom manufacturing, enabling efficient support from raw material forms to finished industrial parts. This integrated structure allows Yunjie Metals to serve customers looking for a dependable China tantalum sheet manufacturer, titanium sheet supplier, nickel products manufacturer, and custom metal parts manufacturer through one coordinated supply platform.

Integrated Specialty Metal Manufacturing Capability

A comprehensive specialty metal portfolio gives industrial buyers greater flexibility in design, sourcing, and production planning. Yunjie Metals supplies a broad range of product forms, including plates, sheets, foils, strips, rods, wires, mesh, tubes, pipes, crucibles, electrodes, fasteners, and customized machined parts. This multi-form capability helps customers source materials more efficiently for applications that demand both standard stock products and drawing-based custom components.

For buyers searching for a China specialty metal supplier with both processing depth and form diversity, this integrated manufacturing model supports faster project coordination and more consistent quality control across multiple product categories.

Tantalum Products for Corrosion Resistance and High-Purity Applications

As a professional tantalum products manufacturer and China tantalum sheet supplier, Yunjie Metals offers tantalum plates and sheets, tantalum foils and strips, tantalum rods and wires, tantalum tubes and pipes, tantalum crucibles, and tantalum furnace accessories. These products are well suited for applications that require excellent corrosion resistance, high purity, and stable performance in aggressive environments.

Tantalum products are widely used in chemical processing, laboratory systems, vacuum equipment, semiconductor-related applications, and thermal assemblies where standard materials cannot provide the same level of chemical stability and reliability. For industrial buyers seeking a reliable tantalum sheet manufacturer in China or a capable tantalum tube supplier, product consistency and processing capability are critical advantages.

Titanium Products for Lightweight Strength and Structural Reliability

Titanium remains one of the most important materials in modern industrial manufacturing because of its combination of low density, high strength, and corrosion resistance. Yunjie Metals supplies titanium plates, sheets, rods, wires, foils, strips, tubes, pipes, and fabricated parts for customers across demanding sectors. This makes the company a practical partner for buyers seeking a China titanium sheet manufacturer, titanium plate supplier, or titanium tube manufacturer for industrial and engineering projects.

Titanium products are especially suitable for aerospace, marine engineering, chemical systems, and high-end manufacturing, where lightweight structural performance and long service life are essential. In projects where design, corrosion resistance, and structural efficiency must be balanced, titanium continues to be one of the most effective specialty metal solutions.

Nickel Products for Corrosion Resistance, Conductivity and Thermal Stability

Nickel products are an increasingly important part of the company's product structure and application portfolio. The nickel range includes nickel plate and sheet, nickel foil and strip, nickel tube and pipe, nickel mesh, nickel rods and wires, nickel electrodes, nickel crucibles, nickel fasteners, and customized nickel-machined components. For global buyers looking for a reliable nickel sheet manufacturer, nickel tube supplier, nickel mesh exporter, or nickel electrode manufacturer, this range offers both standard material forms and application-oriented components.

Nickel sheet and plate are well suited for equipment and process systems that require strong corrosion resistance and dependable durability. Nickel tube and pipe support industrial lines and engineered assemblies exposed to aggressive media. Nickel mesh can be used in filtration, screening, and protective industrial structures. Nickel wire and electrodes offer excellent conductivity and mechanical performance for precision applications, while nickel crucibles and custom-machined nickel parts expand the material's value in thermal, laboratory, and advanced process environments.

Broad Application Coverage Across High-Performance Industries

Yunjie Metals serves industries where material failure can lead to costly downtime, reduced product quality, or shortened equipment life. Its specialty metal solutions are positioned for aerospace, electronics and semiconductor, energy and nuclear, chemical and marine engineering, and high-end manufacturing and metallurgy. This broad coverage makes the company a strong option for buyers seeking specialty metal solutions for aerospace and semiconductor industries as well as long-term supply support for corrosive and high-temperature systems.

Aerospace Industry

Aerospace manufacturing requires metals that can deliver precision, thermal stability, corrosion resistance, and structural reliability. Titanium products are widely used where high strength-to-weight performance matters, while tantalum, molybdenum, tungsten, niobium, zirconium, and nickel support specialized thermal systems and engineered assemblies. For aerospace suppliers and OEMs, access to a coordinated titanium sheet supplier and nickel tube manufacturer can improve both material selection and production efficiency.

Electronics and Semiconductor Industry

The electronics and semiconductor sector depends on purity, conductivity, dimensional accuracy, and process stability. Tantalum, molybdenum, niobium, titanium, zirconium, and nickel products all have value in these demanding environments. Nickel sheets, nickel electrodes, fine nickel wires, and precision components support equipment and conductive assemblies used in advanced manufacturing systems. For buyers searching for a semiconductor metal parts supplier or high-purity nickel product manufacturer, material consistency and machining precision remain decisive factors.

Energy and Nuclear Industry

Energy and nuclear applications place exceptional demands on corrosion resistance, high-temperature stability, and long-term service reliability. Nickel products are especially valuable in this segment because they perform well in harsh thermal and process conditions. Nickel rods, tubes, crucibles, processed parts, and alloy-related components can support advanced energy equipment, while titanium, zirconium, niobium, tantalum, molybdenum, and tungsten products provide additional material options for highly specialized systems. This gives Yunjie Metals a strong position as a specialty metal supplier for energy and nuclear industry projects.

Chemical and Marine Engineering Industry

Chemical and marine systems require materials that can resist aggressive media over extended operating cycles. Tantalum and titanium remain essential in many corrosive-service environments, while nickel adds strong value in process systems, industrial piping, and engineered assemblies where corrosion resistance and durability are equally important. Nickel sheet, nickel tube and pipe, and nickel fasteners support a broad range of equipment needs in this field. For customers looking for a chemical resistant nickel sheet manufacturer or a nickel pipe supplier for chemical processing, these products offer a practical solution for demanding service conditions.

High-End Manufacturing and Metallurgy

High-end manufacturing requires materials and components that meet strict performance, thermal, and dimensional requirements. This includes vacuum furnace systems, crystal growth equipment, specialized tooling, precision fixtures, and engineered process assemblies. Nickel plates, strips, tubes, and custom-machined parts support these advanced uses alongside tungsten, molybdenum, tantalum, titanium, niobium, and zirconium products. For customers seeking a dependable custom refractory metal parts manufacturer or precision specialty metal component supplier, strong processing capability is essential to project success.

Custom Processing for Industrial and OEM Requirements

Standard stock materials do not always match real project requirements. Many industrial customers need special dimensions, custom tolerances, fabricated assemblies, and drawing-based machining to fit exact design specifications. Yunjie Metals supports customized processing across multiple metals, including tantalum, titanium, nickel, tungsten, and molybdenum, helping customers move from material sourcing to functional component supply more efficiently.

This custom capability strengthens the company's role as an OEM metal parts manufacturer in China and a practical partner for buyers who need more than basic mill products. From furnace parts and flanges to fasteners and specialized equipment accessories, custom processing allows material performance to align more closely with engineering demands.

Building Long-Term Value for Global B2B Buyers

For international industrial buyers, supply value is built on product breadth, quality consistency, custom processing support, and application experience. By combining seven specialty metals with multiple product forms and industry-oriented manufacturing capability, Yunjie Metals offers a stable supply model for customers in aerospace, semiconductor, energy, marine, chemical, and high-end manufacturing sectors. Its growing nickel product range further strengthens that offering by expanding options in corrosion-resistant, conductive, and high-temperature material solutions.

As global demand continues to grow for precision metal components and performance-driven material systems, manufacturers increasingly need supply partners that can deliver both technical capability and flexible production support. With integrated processing, diversified product categories, and broad industry coverage, Yunjie Metals is well positioned to serve customers looking for a trusted China specialty metal manufacturer and long-term B2B refractory metal products supplier. For more information, please visit:

About Us



Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Baoji, Shaanxi-China's“Titanium Valley” and the country's largest base for rare-metal processing-Baoji Yunjie Metal Products Co., Ltd. has specialized for over three decades in refractory and specialty metals, including tungsten, molybdenum, tantalum, niobium, titanium, nickel, and zirconium. Today, Yunjie is recognized as a leading specialist and innovator in the region's specialty-metal processing industry.