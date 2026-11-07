Thirteen Years Of Craftsmanship Shape A Distinctive Christmas Reindeer Family Set

MENAFN - GetNews)A Christmas reindeer family looks like a simple idea: a large deer, a medium deer and a small deer, arranged together for the holidays. Designing the set means thinking beyond that finished scene. All three figures have to travel in a carton, come out as usable parts, and become a display someone can put together at home.

HOYECHI's owner describes thirteen years of refining one family-set design lineage, with changes made year after year. The recurring challenge was to balance household price and quality with packing volume and assembly effort. This is that firsthand design account. The current catalogue photographs illustrate family-set appearances, rather than documenting historical versions or identifying the exact lineage discussed.

One family, one carton, several competing needs

For the design described by the owner, a large, medium and small deer were packed together in one carton. That made the carton part of the design problem, not merely something chosen after the figures were finished.

Making the package smaller was useful, but not at any cost. Separating a figure into more pieces might make packing easier while giving the customer more work. Keeping more of it together might simplify setup but leave space unused. Price and quality also had to remain in the same conversation: the aim was a practical household decoration, not the smallest possible box considered in isolation.

That tension explains why refinement took more than one change. A packaging decision could affect assembly; a lighting change could affect how components were accommodated. The owner describes these as connected decisions, revisited over time.

The packing opportunity inside the deer

One of the most concrete changes involved space that was already there. In the earlier arrangement, heads, legs and ears were packed separately while the hollow body cavity remained unused. The package had to accommodate those separate parts without benefiting from the empty space inside the figure.

A later approach used the abdomen to accommodate heads and legs. Instead of treating the body only as an object that occupied carton space, the design also treated its interior as usable packing space. This was a change to the way the set was designed and packed at the factory.

The owner recalls the older carton volume as approximately three to four times the current carton volume for this lineage. That is an approximate recollection, not a measured before-and-after carton audit. It describes the scale of the packing change without establishing an exact shipping-price reduction.

A current HOYECHI three-deer family, with a taller antlered figure and two smaller companions.A smaller package should not create a harder job at home

The other side of the packing problem is the person opening the carton. The owner emphasizes that excessive separation can make installation difficult. Reducing volume by adding more pieces would therefore solve only part of the problem.

The useful question was not simply,“How much can we take apart?” It was how the family could fit together in its package without making the eventual setup unnecessarily complicated. Using existing internal space offered a different direction from endlessly dividing the product into smaller components.

This history is not an instruction to detach parts from a present-day set or push them into a body cavity. Follow the supplied instructions for the model you have. A manufacturer's packing evolution and a customer's approved assembly method are related, but they are not interchangeable.

LED lighting changed the system, not just the bulb

Another change in the owner's account was the transition from earlier bulbs to LEDs. The owner describes lower power demand and current as part of that transition, alongside opportunities to reconsider the associated wiring system and packing arrangement.

The important point is the relationship between the lights and the rest of the product. A lighting change can require the whole set to be reconsidered rather than treating the light source as an isolated decorative addition. Here, it formed part of the same ongoing effort to make the family practical to pack, assemble and use.

This does not mean thinner wire is automatically better, or that customers should substitute wiring. The account concerns a manufacturer's system redesign; it does not provide replacement electrical specifications for current products.

Keeping the sparkle while reducing loose glitter

The finish brought a different kind of improvement. The owner recalls that early applied glitter shed readily. Repeated adhesive application and a transparent adhesive layer were used to retain the sparkle while reducing glitter loss. The distinction matters: reduced shedding does not mean no shedding at all.

What thirteen years of refinement means for the story

The value of this account is in the decisions themselves: making use of an empty abdomen, considering the customer's assembly work, revisiting the lighting system, and improving the hold of the decorative finish. None is simply a new name for the same product photograph.

Thirteen years refers to the development history described by the owner, not a promised service life for a purchased set. Nor does it establish that every current family in the catalogue shares the same construction or packing arrangement.

A brown-toned three-deer family from the current HOYECHI catalogue.

For a household choosing a decoration now, the next step is to examine the actual set: what is included, how it is assembled, and which specifications apply to that model. Our lighted Christmas reindeer buying guide covers those buying questions, while the Christmas reindeer collection shows available designs.

The lesson behind this particular family's development is straightforward: a good-looking display and a practical product have to be designed together. The box, the parts, the lights and the finish all belong to that work.

About us

Hello! Welcome to HOYECHI.

Holiday decorating should start with clear information: what a decoration looks like, how much space it needs, and how to assemble and use it.

HOYECHI is different.

Based in Dongguan, our team develops holiday lighting and decorations for homes and small businesses. HOYECHI brings our manufacturing background to the products you browse here.

Registered company name: Dongguan Huayicai Landscape Technology Co., Ltd.

Registered factory address: Zone A, first floor, No. 3, Jingsheng Road, Langxia village, Qiaotou town, Dongguan