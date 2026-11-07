Slocable Showcases Its Latest Solar Solutions At RE+ 2026 In Las Vegas

MENAFN - GetNews)As the global renewable energy industry continues to expand, the demand for reliable, efficient, and high-quality solar and energy storage connection solutions is growing rapidly. Slocable is excited to announce our participation in, one of the leading clean energy exhibitions in North America, taking place in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.

We warmly invite solar installers, EPC contractors, distributors, project developers, and industry professionals to visit us at Booth No. N2630 from November 17–19, 2026. Discover our innovative products, explore potential business opportunities, and learn how Slocable can support your renewable energy projects with dependable connection solutions.

Discover Slocable's Advantages at RE+ 2026

At Slocable, we are committed to delivering high-performance products backed by manufacturing expertise, strict quality control, and continuous innovation.

1 Comprehensive Solar & Energy Storage Solutions

From solar cables and solar connectors to energy storage connectors, BESS cable assemblies, electrical accessories and EV charging, Slocable offers a comprehensive product portfolio to meet the diverse connection requirements of solar and energy storage systems.

2 Reliable Quality & International Certifications

Quality is at the heart of everything we do. Our products are manufactured under strict quality control procedures, with a range of products certified to international standards, including UL, TÜV, CSA, and CE, helping customers meet demanding project requirements across different markets.

3 Strong Manufacturing & Supply Capabilities

With professional production lines, advanced manufacturing equipment, and carefully controlled raw material selection, Slocable maintains reliable production capacity and consistent product quality to support both standard orders and customized project requirements.

4 Customer-Oriented Innovation & Technical Support

We continuously improve our products to address real-world installation challenges and evolving industry needs. Our team is dedicated to providing practical product recommendations, customized solutions, and responsive support to our global customers.

RE+ 2026 – Event Details



Event: RE+ 2026

Date: November 17–19, 2026

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, United States

Booth No.: N2630 Products: Solar DC cables, PV connectors, energy storage connectors, BESS cable assemblies, electrical accessories and EV charging.



Why Visit Slocable at RE+ 2026?



Explore our latest solar and energy storage connection technologies.

Discover reliable, certified products for your renewable energy projects.

Discuss OEM/ODM customization and project-specific requirements. Connect with our professional team and explore long-term business partnerships.



Let's Connect at RE+ 2026!

We look forward to meeting you in Las Vegas and sharing our latest innovations in solar and energy storage connectivity.

Visit Slocable at Booth N2630, November 17–19, 2026!

Can't wait for the exhibition? Contact us in advance to schedule a one-on-one meeting, request our product catalog, or discuss your project requirements.

Slocable – Providing Better Energy Connection Solutions!

About us

Slocable has supported solar power plant projects and national grid construction in more than 150 countries, with a total installed capacity of over 50 GW. Today, Slocable is recognized as one of the world's most reputable manufacturers of solar and power cables.