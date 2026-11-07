Global Fertilizer Markets Show Diverging Trends Across Regions In November

MENAFN - GetNews)While some buyers are delaying purchases due to financial pressure and high prices, others are facing supply uncertainty and preparing for the next planting season.

For fertilizer importers, distributors, and agricultural suppliers, an important question is emerging: Should buyers prioritize Urea, Phosphate, or Potash fertilizers when planning their winter procurement?

Understanding the differences between these markets can help international buyers make more informed purchasing decisions, manage inventory risks, and identify suitable sourcing opportunities.

1. Nitrogen Fertilizers: Will Urea Demand Recover?

Urea remains one of the most important internationally traded nitrogen fertilizers. Its demand is closely connected to agricultural planting schedules, crop prices, natural gas costs, and government export policies.

Recent market developments suggest that nitrogen fertilizer demand is facing some short-term challenges. According to Reuters' November 5 report, financially pressured farmers, particularly in Brazil, have been delaying nitrogen fertilizer purchases. Higher fertilizer prices and limited agricultural credit have affected purchasing decisions.

However, this does not necessarily indicate a long-term decline in fertilizer consumption. Seasonal demand from major agricultural markets could support future buying activity as planting and topdressing requirements approach.

For buyers, several nitrogen products deserve attention:



Urea 46% Nitrogen: A key product for large-scale agricultural applications, particularly wheat, maize, and other nitrogen-intensive crops.

Ammonium Sulphate: Provides both nitrogen and sulfur, making it a useful alternative in markets where sulfur nutrition is important. Calcium Nitrate: Serves specialized agricultural and horticultural applications requiring nitrate nitrogen and calcium.

Procurement outlook: Importers should monitor Brazilian purchasing activity, international urea offers, and Chinese export availability. Rather than committing to excessive inventory at one time, buyers may consider staged procurement according to confirmed demand and delivery schedules.

2. Phosphate Fertilizers: Why Does Supply Remain a Concern?

Phosphate fertilizers continue to attract attention because of raw material costs and international supply uncertainties.

Sulfur is an important input in phosphate fertilizer production. Changes in sulfur availability and pricing can influence production costs for phosphoric acid, DAP, MAP, and other phosphate products.

According to industry reports published in October 2026, China's phosphate fertilizer exports have fallen dramatically compared with 2025, with domestic supply priorities and sulfur constraints contributing to the reduction.

This situation deserves attention from import-dependent markets, particularly buyers in Asia and Latin America.

The following products remain important for international procurement:



Diammonium Phosphate (DAP): A major phosphorus and nitrogen fertilizer widely used in agricultural basal applications.

Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP): Offers concentrated phosphorus and nitrogen and is suitable for various crop nutrition programs. Triple Super Phosphate (TSP): A concentrated phosphate fertilizer used in agricultural soil nutrient management.

Procurement outlook: Buyers should pay close attention to export eligibility, inspection requirements, raw material costs, and alternative supply origins. Do not assume that Chinese DAP and MAP export availability will automatically return to normal. Confirm current product-specific export conditions before negotiating shipment commitments.

3. Potash Fertilizers: Could Strong Demand Create New Opportunities?

Unlike the current challenges in parts of the nitrogen market, global potash demand remains relatively strong.

Nutrien's November 5 market update highlighted continued strength in global potash demand, even as some farmers postponed nitrogen purchases.

Potassium is essential for crop water regulation, nutrient transportation, stress tolerance, and overall plant development. Demand comes from major agricultural producers growing soybeans, maize, wheat, fruits, vegetables, and other commercial crops.

For international fertilizer distributors, the following products deserve consideration:



Potassium Chloride (MOP): A widely used potassium fertilizer for crops and soils where chloride application is suitable.

Potassium Sulfate (SOP): Provides potassium and sulfur and is particularly relevant for chloride-sensitive crops.

Potassium Nitrate (NOP): Supplies potassium and nitrate nitrogen for suitable agricultural and fertigation programs. Monopotassium Phosphate (MKP): A water-soluble source of phosphorus and potassium for compatible irrigation and crop nutrition systems.

Procurement outlook: Importers should evaluate local crop demand, existing inventory, and competing supply origins. Strong global demand does not automatically mean immediate shortages, but it does make timely supplier communication and inventory planning more important.

4. Which Markets Should Fertilizer Buyers Watch?

Several agricultural markets deserve particular attention during the November procurement period.

Brazil: One of the world's major fertilizer-consuming and importing markets. Soybean and second-crop maize production create demand for Urea, NPK Compound Fertilizer, phosphate, and potash products. However, farmers' purchasing power and agricultural credit conditions should be monitored closely.

Argentina: Its soybean, maize, and wheat sectors generate demand for nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium fertilizers. Buyers should follow local agricultural financing conditions and planting progress.

India: Government procurement, agricultural consumption, and import demand can significantly influence international nitrogen and phosphate markets.

Southeast Asia: Rice cultivation and commercial crop production support demand for Urea, Ammonium Sulphate, NPK, and selected water-soluble fertilizers.

Mexico and other Latin American markets: Regional planting calendars and crop-specific requirements create opportunities for nitrogen, phosphate, potash, and specialty fertilizers.

For importers, monitoring these markets is not only about identifying demand growth. It is also about understanding purchasing capacity, local competition, import regulations, and shipping conditions.

5. What Should Fertilizer Importers Do Before the End of 2026?

With the year approaching its final weeks, international buyers should avoid relying on a single market forecast.

A practical procurement strategy should include four priorities:



First, diversify product sourcing. Avoid excessive dependence on one fertilizer category or one supply origin. Consider alternative nitrogen, phosphate, and potash products according to customer requirements.

Second, purchase according to actual demand. Review existing inventory, customer orders, and local planting schedules before committing to large-volume shipments.

Third, monitor export policies and logistics. Product availability, export inspections, customs documentation, and shipping costs can influence the final landed cost just as much as the quoted FOB price. Fourth, establish reliable supplier relationships. Consistent specifications, quality documentation, transparent communication, and realistic delivery arrangements are essential for international fertilizer trading.

Conclusion: Is November the Right Time to Reassess Your Fertilizer Purchasing Strategy?

The global fertilizer market is not moving in one direction. Nitrogen demand faces purchasing pressure in certain markets, phosphate supply remains sensitive to raw material availability and trade policies, while potash demand continues to show resilience.

For fertilizer importers and distributors, the best strategy is not necessarily to purchase everything immediately. Instead, buyers should identify products with predictable demand, monitor changing supply conditions, and maintain flexible procurement schedules.

Tianjin Shengtai Chemical Co., Ltd. (Shengtaifert) provides a comprehensive range of fertilizer products, including Urea, Ammonium Sulphate, NPK Compound Fertilizer, DAP, MAP, TSP, Potassium Sulfate, Potassium Nitrate, and Water-Soluble Fertilizers.

With experience in fertilizer trading, manufacturing coordination, and international supply chain management, we support overseas buyers with product selection, customized supply solutions, and export arrangements.

Whether you are preparing winter inventory or planning purchases for the next planting season, contact Shengtaifert to discuss your fertilizer requirements and request the latest product specifications and quotations.

Plan ahead. Source strategically. Build a more reliable fertilizer supply chain with Shengtaifert.

About us

Since 2000, Shengtaifert has been a trusted China fertilizer manufacturer and global fertilizer supplier, serving distributors, importers, wholesalers, agricultural enterprises, and industrial customers worldwide. By integrating manufacturing resources with an efficient global supply chain, we deliver reliable fertilizer solutions with consistent quality, competitive pricing, and dependable international logistics.