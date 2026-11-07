Zelensky Posthumously Awards Hero Of Ukraine Titles To Two Soldiers Who Blew Up Bridge Near Irpin In 2022
Under Decree No. 1093/2026, the title of Hero of Ukraine was posthumously awarded to Junior Sergeant Roman Shymanskyi.
The decrees state that the awards were granted for personal courage and heroism displayed in defending Ukraine's state sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as for selfless service to the Ukrainian people.Read also: Zelensky awards 733 service members, including 255 posthumously
As previously reported, Zakhar Kvasnyi, commander of an engineering and sapper platoon of the 70th Engineering Support Center of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and Roman Shymanskyi, a junior sergeant serving with the same center, were killed on February 25, 2022.
The engineering obstacles platoon was tasked with blowing up a bridge near Irpin. Following the explosion, the Ukrainian soldiers came under attack by Russian forces. After the rest of the group had moved farther away from the bridge, 22-year-old Zakhar Kvasnyi and 37-year-old Roman Shymanskyi remained at the detonation station. Both men completed their combat mission at the cost of their lives.
Ukrainian soldiers found Zakhar Kvasnyi's body during the fighting to liberate Hostomel. His relatives identified him on March 6, 2022, at one of Kyiv's morgues. Roman Shymanskyi's body was found on March 2, 2022.
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine
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