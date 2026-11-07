Malaysian Embassy In Finland Celebrates Deepavali, Promotes Cultural Ties

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 7 (NNN) -- The Embassy of Malaysia in Helsinki, Finland, celebrated Deepavali today as part of its efforts to strengthen bonds within the Malaysian community while fostering closer friendships and greater cultural understanding with Finnish friends.

Malaysian Ambassador to Finland Datuk Amarjit Sarjit Singh said such celebrations provided an opportunity to showcase Malaysia's diversity, inclusiveness and tradition of embracing different cultures, while bringing Malaysians and their Finnish friends closer together.

“Malaysia is home to people of different ethnicities, religions, languages and cultural traditions. This diversity is an integral part of who we are. It shapes our identity, enriches our society and contributes to the unique character of our nation,” he said in his welcoming remarks at the Deepavali celebration in Helsinki on Saturday.

He said Malaysia's tradition of celebrating one another's festivals reflected the country's commitment to embracing differences and strengthening national unity.

“Unity does not mean that we must all be the same. It means that we can be different in our beliefs, cultures and traditions while remaining united by mutual respect, understanding and a common sense of belonging,” he said.

Amarjit said Malaysians, wherever they were in the world, should take pride in their multicultural heritage and continue to uphold the Malaysian spirit of friendship, inclusiveness and togetherness.

“Our differences should never divide us. Instead, they should provide opportunities for us to learn from one another, build friendships and strengthen our collective spirit,” he said.

The celebration brought together approximately 200 guests, including members of the Malaysian community, friends of Malaysia and other invitees.

It featured a traditional lamp-lighting ceremony and a festive lunch showcasing Malaysian cuisine prepared by the Ladies Association of the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

--NNN