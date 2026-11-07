Four Nilgai Calves Born In Gazipur Safari Park

Staff members first spotted the newborns about a month ago in the deer enclosure of the core safari area, where they were born. Authorities withheld the news until now to ensure the animals' safety and proper care.

The calves are reportedly in excellent health. Apart from nursing, they spend their time roaming and playing with other animals on the open grounds. Because of their young age, their sex has not yet been determined.

Wildlife Inspector Md. Raju Ahmed told the media that the calves have been placed under constant, specialized supervision. He said the news was not shared immediately because the animals' safety was the primary concern.

Park Officer-in-Charge and Assistant Conservator of Forests Md. Tarek Rahman confirmed the births. He said the sight of the four calves playing together has become a major attraction for visitors, especially children.

M. K. M. Iqbal Hossain Chowdhury, Divisional Forest Officer (In-Charge) for the Wildlife Management and Nature Conservation Department in the Dhaka region, said the park authorities have been issued specific directives. These include ensuring the calves' safety, providing necessary care, and maintaining continuous monitoring.

Nilgai once roamed in large numbers across the plains and scrublands of Bangladesh, particularly in Thakurgaon, Naogaon, Panchagarh, Dinajpur, and Joypurhat.

After being absent for several decades, the species reappeared in 2018, when several animals crossed the Indian border into Thakurgaon, Naogaon, and Panchagarh.

The Forest Department then rescued several of them and began captive breeding and conservation efforts in various protected areas, including Ramsagar National Park in Dinajpur.

Later, a Nilgai conservation program was introduced at Gazipur Safari Park. The birth of the four calves is part of that initiative.

The name "Nilgai" is derived from the Hindi words "nil" (blue) and "gai" (cow), referring to the dark, bluish-grey coat of adult males.

Spread the word More from TourismView AllLatest NewsSee AllChef fired over refusal to put pineapple on pizzaRestaurants36 minutes agoSIA unveils new long-haul cabins with SGD 2 billion investmentAirlines and Routes40 minutes agoFour Nilgai calves born in Gazipur Safari ParkTourism28 minutes agoBritish Airways resumes Dubai flights after eight-month breakAirlines and Routes31 minutes agoFirst National Youth Nuclear Dialogue held at Ishwardi, PabnaOthersabout 4 hours agoHoliday Inn brings Rajasthani food festival to DhakaHotelsabout 4 hours agoRussia, Vietnam agree to expand nuclear research cooperation through MBIR centerOthersabout 6 hours agoDomestic jet fuel price climbs for fourth consecutive month, reaches BDT 189.03 per literAviationNov 5, 2026PM breaks ground on BDT 4,068 crore project at Mongla PortCargo and LogisticsNov 5, 2026Hyatt Place Dhaka Uttara celebrates first anniversaryHotelsNov 5, 2026Saudia unveils new premium economy class seat at WTM LondonAirlines and RoutesNov 5, 2026Sports tourism gets a boost as Bangladesh taekwondo team wins 16 medals in NepalTourismNov 5, 2026US-Bangla plans USD 22 million investment in ground equipmentFleet and AircraftNov 5, 2026MTB joins BDT 2,000cr leather industry financing schemeBanking and FinanceNov 5, 2026Bangladesh seeks 100 global partners for PS Mahsud centenaryTourismNov 5, 2026Firsttrip announces one-day 11.11 travel saleTourismNov 5, 2026NOVOAIR launches boarding pass privilege programAviationNov 5, 2026Sheraton Dhaka kicks off 10-day-long Cantonese food festivalHotelsNov 5, 2026EBL opens two sub-branches at Baneshwar and CompaniganjBanking and FinanceNov 5, 2026Maldives offers fresh scope to regularize undocumented Bangladeshi workersNRB ConnectNov 5, 2026Bangladesh, China discuss strengthening connectivity, trade, investment tiesNRB ConnectNov 5, 2026Emirates airline reports US$ 1 billion half-year profit despite regional conflict and soaring fuel costsAviationNov 5, 2026Technical glitch delays Biman's London-Dhaka flight by nearly five hoursAirlines and RoutesNov 5, 2026Bangladesh agrees to Japanese conditions amid no plans for airport within 100 km of Dhaka: MinisterAirports and InfrastructureNov 4, 2026WTTC adds 50 members as tourism sector expandsTourismNov 4, 2026Qatar Tourism joins PATA to expand Asia Pacific linksTourismNov 4, 2026Saudi tourism businesses expand across key sectorsTourismNov 4, 2026Nepal tourist arrivals rise 3.4pc in OctoberTourismNov 4, 2026Proposed 15-year restriction on building airports within 100 km of Dhaka raises concerns over long-term aviation capacityAirports and InfrastructureNov 4, 2026St Martin's power tariff hike raises tourism concernsTourismNov 4, 2026Spain tourism sector set to reach USD 300bTourismNov 4, 2026Thailand tourism faces decline as rivals advanceTourismNov 4, 2026Air India plans larger widebody fleet under new CEOFleet and AircraftNov 4, 2026Lufthansa signs deal for 44.9pc stake in TAP Air PortugalAviation Business Nov 4, 2026Villa Vie cruise ship leaves Cambodia without passengersCruise and RailNov 4, 2026Suspected bomb threats trigger checks on seven European flightsAviationNov 4, 2026China Southern to end Darwin–Guangzhou routeAviationNov 4, 2026Korean Air tops service quality index for fifth yearAviationNov 4, 2026Amadeus data breach affects 46,000 Singapore Airlines bookingsAviationNov 4, 2026Oman Air welcomes Bangladesh U-17 team for Muscat tournamentAviationNov 4, 2026Elevated Expressway to waive toll for 6 hours on November 7Visa and Travel UpdatesNov 4, 2026Italy offers free training, quota-free entry for Bangladeshi workersNRB ConnectNov 4, 2026Emirates launches AI Tech to transport AI infrastructureAviationNov 4, 2026Bangladesh offers to provide more skilled workers to BruneiNRB ConnectNov 4, 2026Bangladesh, Malaysia discuss joint monitoring of worker recruitmentNRB ConnectNov 4, 2026Biman's Dammam flights to resume November 7, Riyadh remains suspendedAirlines and RoutesNov 3, 2026Maldivian adds King Air 360 for luxury, corporate travel in MaldivesFleet and AircraftNov 3, 2026China's big three airlines heading for full-year losses as fuel costs surgeAviation Business Nov 3, 2026Cabinet approves 29 public holidays for 2027Life & StyleNov 3, 2026IndiGo to continue expansion, introduce A350s despite record jet fuel pricesAirlines and RoutesNov 3, 2026Most PopularSee AllICAO team arrives in Chattogram for airport security auditAirports and InfrastructureNov 1, 2026Air travel in Bangladesh to get costlierAviationNov 1, 2026Bangladesh offers to provide more skilled workers to BruneiNRB ConnectNov 4, 2026IndiGo launches world's longest A321XLR flightFleet and AircraftOct 31, 2026Japan Airlines data breach affects 92,000 customersAviationOct 31, 2026Malaysia Airlines says customer data may be hit in Amadeus breachAirlines and RoutesNov 2, 2026New analysis finds Thailand's hotel sector in deeper troubleHotelsNov 1, 2026Italy offers free training, quota-free entry for Bangladeshi workersNRB ConnectNov 4, 2026Singapore Airlines leads 2026 Business Traveller AwardsAwardsNov 1, 2026Technical glitch delays Biman's London-Dhaka flight by nearly five hoursAirlines and RoutesNov 5, 2026ICAO moves to update legal framework for changing aviation sectorAviationOct 31, 2026PIA receives first wet-leased Boeing 787-9 DreamlinerFleet and AircraftNov 2, 2026Amadeus data breach exposes 53,000 Cathay Pacific bookingsAviationOct 31, 2026Cabinet approves 29 public holidays for 2027Life & StyleNov 3, 2026Bangladesh eyes expanded air traffic services over Bay of BengalAirports and InfrastructureNov 1, 2026Diplomats from 17 countries take to runway for school mealsArt and CultureNov 1, 2026Sheraton Dhaka kicks off 10-day-long Cantonese food festivalHotelsNov 5, 2026Can HSIA Third Terminal transform Bangladesh into regional cargo hub?Airports and InfrastructureNov 1, 2026MTB Foundation supports alternative livelihoods for Chandpur's fishing familiesLife & StyleNov 3, 2026SalamAir launches nonstop Chattogram-Salalah serviceAirlines and RoutesNov 1, 2026Bangladesh agrees to Japanese conditions amid no plans for airport within 100 km of Dhaka: MinisterAirports and InfrastructureNov 4, 2026EBL opens two sub-branches at Baneshwar and CompaniganjBanking and FinanceNov 5, 2026Biman's Dammam flights to resume November 7, Riyadh remains suspendedAirlines and RoutesNov 3, 2026Turkish Technic signs multiple deals at MRO Europe 2026MRO and EngineeringNov 2, 2026Private jet crashes in Florida, killing all occupants on boardAviationNov 2, 2026Cricket legend Sangakkara alleges discrimination by Ryanair staff in DublinAirlines and RoutesOct 31, 2026Bangladesh, Malaysia discuss joint monitoring of worker recruitmentNRB ConnectNov 4, 2026Bangladeshi scholars join Maldives conference, fostering regional knowledge exchangeConferencesNov 3, 2026Transparency in aircraft purchases, projects must be ensured: MillatAviationNov 1, 2026Five-month passenger decline streak ends for Asia Pacific airlines in SeptemberAviationNov 1, 2026Cathay marks 40 years of Hong Kong-Netherlands flightsAirlines and RoutesOct 31, 2026Saint Martin's tourist ship services delayed until November 5TourismOct 31, 2026Two foreigners die in suspected electrocution at five-star hotel poolHotelsNov 2, 2026Proposed 15-year restriction on building airports within 100 km of Dhaka raises concerns over long-term aviation capacityAirports and InfrastructureNov 4, 2026EBL organizes AML and CFT training workshop in Cox's BazarBanking and FinanceOct 31, 2026Brazil welcomes 7m foreign tourists in nine monthsTourismOct 31, 2026Bangladesh seeks 100 global partners for PS Mahsud centenaryTourismNov 5, 2026Amadeus data breach affects 46,000 Singapore Airlines bookingsAviationNov 4, 2026Aarong campaign supports planting of 100,000 treesLife & StyleNov 3, 2026Emirates explores First Class for A350-1000AviationNov 3, 2026Tour operators' registration fees to be reduced: MillatTourismNov 1, 2026Qatar Tourism joins PATA to expand Asia Pacific linksTourismNov 4, 2026Turkish Airlines to lease two 777-300ERSF freighters from AerCapCargo and LogisticsNov 1, 2026Algeria seeks stronger energy, textile, shipbuilding ties with BangladeshNRB ConnectNov 2, 2026Don Mueang to replace handheld metal checks with pat-downsVisa and Travel UpdatesOct 31, 2026Air India unveils India-inspired new amenity kitsAirlines and RoutesNov 1, 2026Bangladesh's inclusive banking training expands to IndonesiaCorporate PulseNov 1, 2026Bangladeshi teen sets periodic table recitation recordAwardsOct 31, 2026PIA names Adrian Hamilton-Manns as new CEOAirlines and RoutesNov 3, 2026China's big three airlines heading for full-year losses as fuel costs surgeAviation Business Nov 3, 2026