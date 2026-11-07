Delhi Orders Hybrid Classes For Students Up To Class 5 Amid Worsening Air Pollution As GRAP Stage III Kicks In

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Delhi Directorate of Education has directed all government and private schools in the national capital to conduct classes up to Class 5 in hybrid mode amid worsening air pollution.

Students will be allowed to attend classes either physically or online, depending on their convenience.

The directive follows the Commission for Air Quality Management's (CAQM) decision to invoke Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR with immediate effect as air quality deteriorated.

Quick answers to key questions

.5 QUESTIONS1Which Delhi students must be offered hybrid classes under GRAP Stage III?⌵

Students up to Class 5 must be offered classes in hybrid mode. The order covers government, government-aided and recognised private schools, as well as schools run by NDMC, MCD and the Delhi Cantonment Board.

2Can Delhi students choose between online and in-person classes?⌵

Yes. Students can attend either physically or online, depending on their convenience. Online classes are available wherever the hybrid arrangement is feasible.

3Why has Delhi ordered hybrid classes for students up to Class 5?⌵

The order followed the worsening air quality and CAQM's invocation of GRAP Stage III across Delhi-NCR. The measures aim to limit residents' exposure to harmful pollutants.

4Does the hybrid-class order apply outside Delhi?⌵

Hybrid classes for students up to Class 5 have also been made mandatory in Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddha Nagar, including Noida and Greater Noida. Other NCR districts may introduce similar arrangements depending on local air quality.

5How are Delhi schools supposed to inform parents about hybrid classes?⌵

School authorities have been instructed to inform parents and guardians about the arrangement without delay. District and zone education officials have also been asked to visit schools to check implementation.

The order applies to government, government-aided and recognised private schools under the Directorate of Education, along with institutions run by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD ) and Delhi Cantonment Board.

School authorities have been reportedly instructed to inform parents and guardians about the hybrid learning arrangement without delay.

Deputy Directors of Education (DDEs) across districts and zones have also been asked to visit schools under their respective jurisdictions to ensure that the directions are implemented properly.

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The decision comes a day before Diwali, with Delhi's air quality continuing to remain in the 'very poor' category amid rising pollution levels.

The national capital recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI ) of 364 at 9.05 am on Saturday, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB ) data.

Particulate matter PM2.5 was the dominant pollutant at 53 of the 59 air quality monitoring stations across the city, highlighting the extent of pollution.

The CPCB classifies AQI levels between 301 and 400 as 'very poor', while readings above 400 fall in the 'severe' category. An AQI of 201-300 is classified as 'poor', 101-200 as 'moderate', 51-100 as 'satisfactory' and 0-50 as 'good'.

What does GRAP Stage III mean for Delhi-NCR?

The CAQM invoked Stage III of GRAP on Friday in response to deteriorating air quality across Delhi-NCR.

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The restrictions under GRAP Stage III include curbs on dust-generating construction and demolition activities, restrictions on certain categories of vehicles and measures to limit emissions from industrial and other sources.

These measures are aimed at preventing further deterioration in air quality and reducing residents' exposure to harmful pollutants.

As part of the restrictions, hybrid classes for students up to Class 5 have also been made mandatory in Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddha Nagar, which includes Noida and Greater Noida. Other districts across the National Capital Region may introduce similar arrangements depending on local air quality conditions.

With inputs from PTI