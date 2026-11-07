Gujarat: Non-Standard Food Samples In Ahmedabad Rise Nearly 150 Pc This Year

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Nov 7 (IANS) The number of food samples declared non-standard by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) rose from 131 in January-October 2025 to 327 during the corresponding period this year, an increase of nearly 150 per cent, according to data released by the civic body's Food Safety Department on Saturday.

The department collected 7,339 food samples between January and October 2026, compared with 4,071 during the same period last year.

Administrative charges collected during the period also increased from Rs 62.11 lakh in 2025 to Rs 1.01 crore in 2026.

In its latest inspection report, covering October 1 to November 2, the department said it had collected 841 samples from food business establishments across different zones of Ahmedabad.

These included 167 samples of sweets, 74 of milk and milk products, 80 of fafda and jalebi, 95 of namkeen, 44 of besan and flour, 30 of spices, 18 of edible oil, 18 of bakery products and eight of mukhwas. Another 307 samples were categorised as other food products.

Of the samples collected during this period, 27 were declared non-standard, while some were also found unsafe. Action was initiated against the respective food business operators under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

The non-standard samples included loose ghee collected from Gujarat Dairy in Dariyapur and Vijay Dairy in Vastral; butter samples from Om Food Centre in Sarkhej, Surti Live Dhokla and Lakshya Live Chula Dosa at Mahadev Food Court in Nikol; and tomato sauce from Janta Fast Food in Maninagar.

Other samples declared non-standard included dabeli from Shreeji Dabeli and Vadapav in Ghatlodia, puff from L.Y.P.S. in Nikol, pani puri water from Radhe Shyam Pakodi Centre in Bhadaj, and sauce from Shree Ganesh Sandwich in Jodhpur and Desi Delo at Alakh No Otlo Food Court on SP Ring Road.

Samples of potato paste, tomato paste, fruit squash and starch powder collected from I Shree Khodiyar Gruh Udyog in Gota were respectively declared substandard, substandard, unsafe and substandard.

A snack topping product from Avon Brothers in Gota was also declared substandard.

Other products found substandard included low-fat paneer from Inus Chinese Punjabi at Mahadev Food Court in Nikol and Bhavnagari Farsan House in Jivraj Park, loose cow ghee from Tulsi Mawa Centre in Asarwa, mawa from Dhanlaxmi Kirana Stores in Bhaipura, and sweet mawa from Kanaiyalal Mawa Wala in Saraspur.

Three products - tomato ketchup, red chilli sauce and green chilli sauce - collected from Bharat Food in Vatva were also declared substandard. The butter sample collected from Surti Live Dhokla and the sample from Lakshya Live Chula Dosa were also found substandard.

During the October 1-November 2 period, the department inspected 2,226 food business establishments and issued 660 notices. It destroyed an estimated 1,345 kg or litres of unwholesome food and conducted TPC tests, with administrative charges of Rs 11,28,500.

The department also sealed or closed 19 establishments for violations, including operating without valid Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) licences or registrations, unhygienic conditions, discrepancies in ingredients used to manufacture sauces and failure to comply with prescribed food safety requirements.

Among the establishments facing action were Ashrafi Mutton and Chicken in Naroda, Arman Bakery in Rakhial, Shree Industries in Kathwada, MJF Food in Behrampura, N-Mangilal Masala Private Limited in Narol and A.N. Gruh Udyog in Danilimda.

The list also included I Shree Khodiyar Gruh Udyog in Gota, Vastrapur Ganthiya, Jain Super Namkeen in Naroda and Manjuben Bansal Gruh Udyog in Motera. Four establishments - Prakashkumar Kanaiyalal, Amratlal Kuber Das Namkeenwala, Shyam Sundar Food Products and Swastik Foods - were found not to have valid contracts for the disposal of used cooking oil.

H.M. Varkh Wala in Kalupur was found with duplicate edible silver leaf. Maa Bhajiya Pakoda in Naranpura was sealed after the total polar compounds (TPC) level in its frying oil was recorded at 27.5.

Bharat Food in Vatva was also among the establishments facing action after three sauce samples collected earlier were declared non-standard.

The Food Safety Department said it would intensify inspections of food establishments in the coming days, focusing on hygienic conditions and valid licences and registrations.

"Establishments found operating without the required licences or violating food safety regulations will face action under the FSSAI and Gujarat Provincial Municipal Corporations (GPMC) Act," officials added.