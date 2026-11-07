K'taka BJP Files Complaint Over Knives Sent To Party Leader's House

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 7 (IANS) Karnataka BJP leaders on Saturday filed a complaint with Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh, demanding action against those allegedly responsible for sending knives and other sharp weapons to the residence of Legislative Council Opposition Leader Chalavadi Narayanaswamy.

Karnataka unit of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) had sent knives and cutters to the residence of BJP leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, through online delivery platforms, in protest against his alleged remarks targeting Congress leaders.

A BJP delegation, led by Opposition Leader in the Assembly R. Ashoka, met the Police Commissioner and sought registration of a case, alleging that the incident was an attempt to threaten and intimidate the Opposition leader.

Speaking to reporters after submitting the complaint, Ashoka alleged that the Congress government had failed to maintain law and order in the state.

“Criminals carry machetes and long knives, but here Congress workers themselves have allegedly sent weapons to the house of Opposition Leader Chalavadi Narayanaswamy. His residence is located in a sensitive area, close to the Police Commissioner's office and the residences of judges and ministers. Despite this, knives and other sharp weapons were allegedly sent to his house,” he said.

Ashoka demanded that the police register an attempt-to-murder case against those responsible. He said sending weapons to an individual's residence should be treated seriously and alleged that the incident reflected a failure of the police machinery.

He also targeted Home Minister Priyank Kharge and accused Congress leaders and workers of attempting to intimidate Opposition leaders.“The ruling party has a responsibility to maintain law and order. Instead, its leaders and workers are themselves accused of taking the law into their hands and threatening an Opposition leader,” he alleged.

Ashoka demanded that Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar take action against those involved and warned that the BJP would launch a poster campaign describing the government as a“government of goons” if action was not taken.

Earlier, BJP state president B.Y. Vijayendra strongly condemned the alleged sending of knives to Narayanaswamy's residence and accused the Congress government of promoting a“goonda culture”.

Vijayendra said the alleged incident had once again exposed the culture of the Congress party and government. He alleged that the ruling party was frustrated following the recent Legislative Council election and claimed that the people had begun rejecting the Congress government's“arrogance and intoxication of power”.

“The people have already taught them a lesson in the recent Legislative Council election and will soon bring down their arrogance and misuse of power,” Vijayendra said.

He alleged that Congress leaders, including Chief Minister Shivakumar, KPCC President B.K. Hariprasad and Home Minister Priyank Kharge, should condemn such acts.

Vijayendra also launched a broad attack on the Congress government, alleging that Karnataka was facing an economic crisis. He claimed that the state treasury was empty and accused the government of failing to provide adequate funds for development works and welfare schemes.

He referred to statements allegedly made by the Chief Minister regarding the financial condition of the government and demanded that the state government release a white paper on Karnataka's finances.

“The government is unable to carry out development works. Corruption has crossed all limits. This is why the people have delivered a message to the Congress government,” Vijayendra alleged.

He also challenged the Congress government to publicise its achievements over the past three-and-a-half years, including the number of houses provided to the poor, road repairs undertaken and funds released for Assembly constituencies.

Vijayendra criticised recent increases in milk prices and bus fares and claimed that electricity tariffs could also be increased shortly.

He said the BJP was preparing a strategy with the target of winning at least 125 to 130 Assembly seats in the next election. He added that there was a desire among senior leaders of both the BJP and JD(S) for the two parties to continue working together.

Narayanaswamy, meanwhile, alleged that knives and other sharp objects were sent to his residence through the Blinkit delivery platform.

Speaking to reporters, he said the alleged incident demonstrated the“goonda culture” that he accused the Congress of promoting.

Narayanaswamy said the delivery was made to his residence at Ministers' Quarters and alleged that two NSUI workers were present near the location. He claimed that repeated calls and WhatsApp messages were received in connection with the deliveries.

“Sending knives and sharp weapons will not silence us. We will not be afraid and will continue to speak the truth,” he said.

Narayanaswamy alleged that the incident was linked to his recent remarks during a BJP protest in Kolar, where he said the Congress party would be chopped into pieces if it continued to create anarchy. He maintained that his remarks had been misinterpreted and that he had not called for violence against Congress workers.

He said he would file a complaint over the alleged delivery of knives and urged the police to take suo motu action. He also held the Chief Minister, Home Minister and KPCC leadership politically responsible for the alleged intimidation and urged the people of Karnataka to take note of the incident.