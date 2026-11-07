Jharkhand: Major Crime Plot Foiled In Chatra Three Arrested With Firearms

MENAFN - IANS) Chatra, Nov 7 (IANS) Chatra district police have arrested three youths with illegal firearms while allegedly planning to carry out a major criminal incident. The police foiled a suspected criminal conspiracy, officials said on Saturday.

The arrested accused have been identified as Mukesh Kumar, son of Tokhlal Yadav and a resident of Medwadi village; Nitish Kumar, son of Lakhan Yadav and a resident of Bhoridih village; and Abhishek Kumar, son of Chandrika Yadav and a resident of Madarpur village. All three belong to the Kunda police station area of the district.

Addressing the media, Sadar Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Sunny Vardhan said that Superintendent of Police Animesh Nathani had received confidential information that two to four youths with criminal backgrounds were planning a major crime with illegal weapons.

Acting on the SP's directions, a special raiding team was constituted under the leadership of the Sadar SDPO. The team immediately launched searches at several suspected locations and apprehended the three youths along with the firearms.

Police recovered two country-made pistols, one regular pistol, three live cartridges, three mobile phones and Rs 3,500 in cash from their possession.

During the investigation, police also found that two of the arrested accused had previous criminal records.

According to the SDPO, an FIR (Case No. 192/25) is already registered against Nitish Kumar at Sadar police station. Mukesh Kumar has six criminal cases registered against him across Kunda, Pratappur, Lawalong and Manatu police stations.

These cases include charges related to attempt to murder, violations of the Arms Act and other offences, police said.

The arrested youths are being questioned to establish the nature of their alleged criminal plans and identify their wider criminal network and possible associates.

Police are also investigating whether the recovered weapons were intended to be used in any specific criminal activity. Further investigation into the matter is underway.