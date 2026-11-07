PM Modi Has Proved What 'Pro-Incumbency' Looks Like: BJP Chief Nitin Nabin (IANS Exclusive)

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 7 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Nitin Nabin on Saturday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 25 years of governance, saying that he has proved what 'pro-incumbency' looks like.

In an exclusive interaction with IANS, Nabin said: "I consider these 25 years a period of service, dedication, and 'tapasya' (hard work). He (PM Modi) has devoted 25 years of his life to serving the nation, society, and bringing change to the lives of the poor."

The BJP Chief asserted that during his tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat, PM Modi presented a model of development before the country, "as 'Vibrant Gujarat'".

He said that how the then-Gujarat Chief Minister steered the state out of the 2002 earthquake and its tragic aftermath, stands as a testament of his governance.

"Over the past 12 years, the country has seen major changes under Prime Minister Modi's leadership. One of his biggest achievements is that around 25 crore people have come out of poverty," Nabin added.

He also said: "Earlier, people used to talk about anti-incumbency but PM Modi proved what pro-incumbency looks like. If governments work for the welfare of the people, they do give (the party) chance again. Our (BJP) government, under PM Modi, has worked to ensure that developmental benefits reach till the last person."

Moreover, the BJP chief added that under PM Modi's leadership, India has witnessed "politics based on development and governance".

Asserting that the nation's security and its self-respect has reached new heights under the current regime, Nabin said: "Earlier our soldiers were beheaded but now under PM Modi's leadership no one can dare raise eyes towards India."

He added that earlier the nation was counted among 'Fragile Five' economies.

"But today we are counted among the top five economies of the world. There has been transformation in people's lives as PM Modi has ensured that every money meant for the people reaches the rightful beneficiaries," Nabin said.

Earlier, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi had questioned the "absence of anti-incumbency" against the BJP, while asserting that the anti-incumbency factor "spares no one".

Addressing a press conference in Delhi on September, the LoP cited the example of former Prime Minister late Indira Gandhi, saying that she too fell prey to "anti-incumbency" within one to two years of leading India to victory in the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation war.

"Despite prevailing anti-incumbency for years, it suddenly disappears from Maharashtra, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh," Rahul Gandhi said, while terming it a "fundamental" question.