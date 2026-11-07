TN: Chennai Corporation Deploys 600 Workers, 350 Vehicles For Deepavali Firecracker Waste Collection

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 7 (IANS) The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has made elaborate arrangements to collect and safely dispose of firecracker waste generated during Deepavali celebrations, deploying 600 sanitation workers and 350 vehicles across the city.

The special measures, introduced on the instructions of Corporation Commissioner Dr G.S. Sameeran, are aimed at preventing environmental pollution, fire hazards and damage to public infrastructure during the festival.

According to an official statement, the Corporation has distributed 30,000 specially designed bags, each with a capacity of 50 kg, to sanitation workers for collecting firecracker waste separately from household garbage.

Residents have been urged to segregate used firecrackers, packaging materials and other festival-related waste and hand them over to sanitation workers visiting their neighbourhoods.

Administrators of large residential complexes classified as Bulk Waste Generators (BWGs) have also been asked to ensure separate collection and disposal of firecracker waste.

The Corporation said intensive cleaning operations would be undertaken throughout the festival period, with particular emphasis on night-time road sweeping using mechanised equipment and additional sanitation personnel.

Awareness campaigns are being conducted in schools, colleges and public places to educate residents about safe disposal practices. Audio messages explaining waste segregation procedures are also being broadcast through battery-operated Corporation vehicles.

The civic body has appealed to residents to use only green firecrackers that produce comparatively lower air and noise pollution. Firecrackers may be burst only during the government-approved timings of 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Residents have been advised to avoid bursting high-decibel crackers near hospitals, schools, courts, places of worship, densely populated settlements and other fire-prone locations.

The Corporation has also warned against bursting crackers near electricity transformers, throwing burning crackers into garbage heaps or setting accumulated firecracker waste on fire. In case of accidental fires, residents have been advised to take immediate safety precautions and extinguish small fires where safe.

The civic body has specifically prohibited dumping firecracker waste on roads, streets, stormwater drains and other public spaces.

Officials said the separately collected waste would be transported for safe disposal under the Corporation's supervision.

The Corporation appealed for public cooperation to ensure that Chennai remains clean, safe and environmentally responsible throughout the Deepavali celebrations.