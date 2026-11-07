Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Mammootty & Others Share Lovely Wishes To Kamal Haasan

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 7 (IANS) Veteran actor and politician Kamal Haasan turned a year older on Saturday, and lovely birthday wishes have been pouring in for the 'Vikram' actor on social media all day.

Megastar Chiranjeevi recalled his latest meeting with Haasan in a sweet post that read, "Happy birthday, my dear friend @ikamalhaasan. It was such a joy to catch up with you recently after so long. We chatted away just like old times! After all these years, you still have a child's curiosity and a hunger to learn. I see all 24 crafts of cinema come alive in you. May the year ahead bring you good health, happiness and the joy of discovering something new every day. With love, Chiranjeevi (sic)."

Mollywood superstar Mohanlal also shared a heartfelt message, saying, "Happy birthday, dear Kamal sir! Wishing you continued good health, happiness and a life filled with joy and creative fulfilment. May your extraordinary talent continue to inspire generations and enrich Indian cinema for many years to come."

Another prominent name in the Mollywood film industry, Mammootty, added, "Happy Birthday, Dear @ikamalhaasan Sir! Wishing you good health, happiness and many more years of brilliance."

Actress Kushboo Sundar wrote, "One man who sends me into a dizzy and I never stop admiring, loving and respecting. My super hero, my friend, my dream. @ikamalhaasan...Wishing you a very very happppppppppppppyyyyyyy birthday Sir. Love you to the moon and back."

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu said, "Happy Birthday to the powerhouse of Indian cinema, @ikamalhaasan Garu! Decades of pushing boundaries, redefining craft, and inspiring generations of filmmakers and actors. Wishing you good health, happiness, and endless creative genius!"

Apart from these, many others used social media to wish Haasan as he turned 72 years old on November, 7, 2026, including his daughters Shruti and Aksharaa Haasan.