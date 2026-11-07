Karnataka Woman Tops UPSC NDA Exam In Women's Category CM Shivakumar, BJP's Vijayendra Congratulate Her

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 7 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara and State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra on Saturday congratulated Shreya N. Gowda, a native of Thimmapura village in Bhadravathi taluk of Shivamogga district, for securing the first rank in the women's category of the UPSC National Defence Academy (NDA) examination.

Shivakumar in a statement said, "Heartiest congratulations to Shreya N. Gowda from Bhadravathi for securing All India First Rank in the women's category of the UPSC NDA examination in her very first attempt. Shreya has dreamt of joining the Armed Forces and serving the country since childhood. It is wonderful to see her hard work and determination bring her this success. She has made her family and all of Karnataka proud. I wish her the very best as she moves closer to realising her dream."

In a statement, Parameshwara said Shreya had achieved the distinction in her maiden attempt, fulfilling her childhood aspiration of joining the Armed Forces.

He commended her hard work, determination and dedication, describing her achievement as a proud moment for Karnataka.

Her success would serve as an inspiration to young women across the state who aspire to join the Armed Forces and serve the nation, the Deputy CM said.

Parameshwara also congratulated Shreya's family members and teachers for supporting her journey and wished her success in her future endeavours.

State BJP President Vijayendra congratulated Shreya N. Gowda of Bhadravathi in Shivamogga district for securing All India Rank 1 (AIR 1) in the women's category of this year's UPSC NDA examination, bringing laurels to Karnataka at the national level.

In a statement, Vijayendra said her achievement was a matter of pride for the state.

"Hailing from a retired worker's family in Bhadravathi, Shreya had nurtured a firm ambition to join the Armed Forces since Class 8 and worked consistently towards achieving her goal. Securing the top rank in the country in her very first attempt was exemplary for the youth of the state, particularly young women," the State BJP President said.

He also congratulated her parents for standing by her and supporting her achievement.

Vijayendra extended his heartfelt appreciation for her hard work and commitment to serving the nation and wished her continued success in her future endeavours.

Shreya's mother, B.M. Asha, is working as a guest lecturer.

Shreya studied from Class 1 to Class 10 at Sri Balagangadharanatha Swamiji Central School (BGS) in Karehalli village of Bhadravathi taluk. She later completed her Pre-University Course (PUC) education at BASE College in Rajajinagar at Bengaluru, and is currently pursuing engineering at a college in Surathkal in Mangaluru.

Shreya had nurtured a dream since childhood of joining the Armed Forces and serving the nation. While studying in Class 8, she learnt that women had also been allowed to join the National Defence Academy (NDA). Since then, she had been preparing with the goal of joining the NDA. In her very first attempt, she secured the top rank in the country, drawing nationwide attention to her achievement.