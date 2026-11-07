UAE Ruler, World Leaders And Diplomats Extend Diwali Greetings

MENAFN - IANS) Dubai, Nov 7 (IANS) UAE Vice President and Dubai Ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, on Saturday extended Diwali wishes to those celebrating Diwali in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and around the world.

"Warmest wishes and greetings to all those celebrating Diwali in the UAE and around the world. May this festival of lights bring you peace, hope, and goodness, and may your days be filled with safety, happiness, and prosperity. Happy Diwali!" Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum posted on X.

Several other world leaders, ministers and diplomats around the world and serving in India right now also took to their social media accounts to wish everyone on the Festival of Lights.

"My first Diwali in India, lights everywhere, a truly beautiful experience to cherish! Sharing festive moments, enjoying delicious food, laughter and the warmth of being together - lovely memories to take with me. Wishing everyone a joyful and Happy Diwali!" European Union's Ambassador to India Jean-Eric Paquet wrote on X.

To celebrate the Festival of Lights, the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in India organised a special diya decorating workshop.

May-Elin Stener, the Norwegian Ambassador to India, Sri Lanka, Bhutan and the Maldives, posted a video on her X handle, wishing everyone on the occasion.

She highlighted that while the celebrations were being held at the Embassy premises, the wishes go far beyond the walls of the building.

"Thank you to our local team colleagues for turning the Embassy into a magic of lights, colours and music and for sharing this wonderful," wrote Jasper Wieck, Germany's Ambassador to India and Bhutan, on X.

Rasmus Abildgaard Kristensen, the Ambassador of Denmark to India - and the Non-resident Ambassador to Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bhutan and the Maldives - said that the Festival of Lights reminds that even the smallest light can make a big difference, and that friendship, kindness and togetherness bring everyone closer.

"These are values we cherish in Denmark too, and values that bring our two countries together. As you celebrate with your loved ones, I wish you and your families happiness, good health and prosperity. On behalf of the Danish Embassy, a Happy Diwali to you all," wished Kristensen.

The Embassy of Japan in India also came together to celebrate Diwali with a festive lunch as the staff wished that the glow of the Festival of Lights fills every home with happiness, peace and prosperity.

"Celebrated Diwali with all the Embassy staff! Sharing the joy of this beautiful festival with both Indian and Japanese colleagues made my 3rd Diwali in India even more memorable. Happy Diwali!!," wrote Ono Keiichi, the Ambassador of Japan to India and Bhutan.