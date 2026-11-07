Rajasthan HC Launches Three E-Seva Mobile Vans To Provide Judicial Services In Remote Areas

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Nov 7 (IANS) Access to judicial services in Rajasthan is set to become easier for people living in remote villages, with the Rajasthan High Court on Saturday launching three E-Seva mobile vans to bring court-related facilities closer to rural communities.

Rajasthan High Court Chief Justice, Justice Sanjay K. Agrawal, flagged off the three mobile vans, launched jointly by the Rajasthan High Court and the Rajasthan State Legal Services Authority (RSLSA).

The initiative aims to bridge the gap between rural communities and the judicial system by using technology to overcome geographical, financial and resource-related barriers.

Through these mobile vans, residents will be able to participate in judicial proceedings through video conferencing, check the status of their cases, obtain court-related information and access free legal aid without having to travel to district headquarters or court complexes.

The primary objective of the E-Seva mobile vans is to extend judicial services beyond court premises and make them accessible to people in remote and underserved areas.

Equipped with modern technology, the vans will enable villagers to connect with judicial proceedings through video conferencing.

Citizens will also be able to obtain updates on pending cases, access essential case-related information and seek assistance regarding various court services.

The facility is expected to particularly benefit people who face difficulties travelling long distances for routine legal inquiries and judicial assistance.

According to Hari Om Sharma Attri, RSLSA Member Secretary, the three E-Seva mobile vans have been provided under an initiative of the Supreme Court's E-Committee and the Department of Justice under the Ministry of Law and Justice.

The Rajasthan High Court and RSLSA will jointly operate the vans to ensure that technology-driven judicial services reach even the most remote parts of the state.

Apart from providing court-related services, the mobile vans will also serve as platforms for legal awareness programmes in villages and at community gathering places, including chaupals.

These programmes will educate residents about their legal rights, free legal aid facilities, government-supported judicial schemes and services available through the Legal Services Authority.

Special emphasis will be placed on reaching economically weaker sections and people who have limited access to legal assistance, helping them benefit from existing legal aid schemes.

Judges of the Jaipur Bench of the Rajasthan High Court and officials of RSLSA were present at the launch ceremony.

Chief Justice Sanjay K. Agrawal flagged off all three mobile vans.

Hari Om Sharma Attri has said that access to justice should not be restricted by a person's geographical location, financial condition or lack of resources.

He added that efforts had now begun to extend the services of the High Court and the Legal Services Authority to the most remote villages of Rajasthan, ensuring that technology becomes an effective tool for making justice more accessible to ordinary citizens.