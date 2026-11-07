Woman Held As Delhi Police Solve Robbery Case In Jyoti Nagar Two Accomplices Still Absconding

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 7 (IANS) Delhi Police have arrested a 24-year-old woman in connection with a robbery case registered at Jyoti Nagar police station, in which a man was allegedly assaulted and robbed of Rs 13,000 by three accused, including the woman and her two male associates.

The accused has been identified as Anjali alias Fula, a resident of Ganga Vihar in Delhi. Police said she was apprehended on November 6 following sustained efforts and investigation by a dedicated team led by the Station House Officer of Jyoti Nagar police station.

According to the police, the incident took place on October 31 when the complainant, Kalkadeen (42), a resident of Ashok Nagar, was travelling from Gokulpuri Metro Station towards Sadar Bazar.

At around 4.15 p.m., when he reached Loni Gol Chakkar, he came across a woman and started talking to her. During the conversation, she allegedly lured him towards a nursery near Ambedkar College, where her two male associates joined them.

One of the men allegedly caught hold of the complainant's arms, while the woman kicked him to the ground. Taking advantage of the situation, the other male accused allegedly snatched Rs 13,000 from him before all three fled the spot.

Following the complainant's statement, an FIR (No. 491/2026) dated October 31 was registered at Jyoti Nagar police station under Sections 309(4) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and an investigation was initiated.

During questioning, the arrested woman allegedly admitted to her involvement in the crime and disclosed the role of her associates, police said.

Further verification revealed that she was previously involved in another criminal case registered at Gokalpuri police station under Sections 309(4), 317(2) and 3(5) of the BNS.

Police said efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the remaining two accused. Further investigation into the case is in progress.