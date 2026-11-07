Orchha To Be Developed As Major Religious Tourism Destination In MP: CM Yadav

MENAFN - IANS) Tikamgarh, Nov 7 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday said his government was committed to developing Orchha as a major religious and spiritual tourism destination, highlighting the Shri Ram Raja Temple as a centre of faith and an important part of the state's cultural heritage.

Yadav made the remarks after offering prayers at the historic Shri Ram Raja Temple in Orchha, a day before Diwali.

He prayed for the prosperity, happiness and well-being of the people of the state and extended festive greetings to the people of Madhya Pradesh and the country.

The temple, where Lord Ram is worshipped as Ram Raja, holds special religious significance and attracts devotees from different parts of the country.

The Chief Minister said several initiatives had been undertaken for the development of Shri Ram Raja Lok since his government came to power, with the aim of giving Orchha a prominent place on the country's religious tourism map.

"Along with its historical and religious significance, this place is also emerging as a remarkable destination for religious tourism. Lord Shri Ram is worshipped here in his form as Ram Raja, and the temple holds deep significance for devotees," Yadav said.

Drawing a parallel with major religious infrastructure projects across the country, he said the development of Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Varanasi, the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and Mahakal Lok in Ujjain under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership had given religious tourism a new identity.

He said Madhya Pradesh was pursuing similar development initiatives at Orchha, Omkareshwar and Chitrakoot to strengthen the state's religious tourism potential.

Referring to the impact of Mahakal Lok in Ujjain, Yadav said the project had transformed the city's economic landscape by giving a boost to religious tourism and related activities.

"Following the inauguration of Mahakal Lok, the economic landscape of Ujjain has completely changed. Similarly, we are transforming the Omkareshwar Corridor, Chitrakoot and the Ram Raja Temple in Orchha," he said.

The Chief Minister also spoke about the broader development agenda of his government, saying the true meaning of a golden era was that achievements should translate into positive changes in the lives of people rather than remain confined to celebrations and announcements.

He cited the establishment of PM Excellence Colleges in all 55 districts under the National Education Policy 2020, Sandipani Schools for quality education and the Chief Minister's Sugam Parivahan Seva to strengthen public transport.

He also referred to the expansion of medical education infrastructure, including the construction of medical colleges in Mandla and Balaghat, to improve access to healthcare and ensure the availability of doctors.

Yadav said his government would continue working for the welfare of farmers, women, youth, the poor and other sections of society while pursuing development and preserving the state's religious and cultural heritage.

Orchha, in Niwari district, is known for its historic temples, palaces and association with the Bundela rulers. The Shri Ram Raja Temple is particularly distinctive for the tradition of worshipping Lord Ram as a reigning king.