BMTC Bus Pass Prices Hiked In Bengaluru: Check New Daily, Weekly And Monthly Fares Here

Commuters in Bengaluru will now have to pay more for daily, weekly and monthly BMTC bus passes following the recent increase in public transport fares across Karnataka. The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has revised the prices of various bus passes covering Ordinary, Express and air-conditioned (AC) services. The fare revision will affect regular commuters, students and senior citizens who rely on these passes for their daily travel.

The revision comes after the Karnataka Government approved a hike in bus ticket fares across the state's four road transport corporations: BMTC, Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) and Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC). BMTC ticket fares have reportedly increased by around 33% to 35%, following which the corporation has also revised its bus pass prices.

Revised BMTC Bus Pass Prices

BMTC has increased the prices of several daily, weekly and monthly passes. The revised fares vary depending on the type of bus service and the validity of the pass.

Here is a breakdown of the previous and revised BMTC bus pass prices:



Ordinary Bus Daily Pass:Increased from ₹80 to ₹100.

Ordinary Bus Extended Daily Pass:Increased from ₹150 to ₹200.

Ordinary Bus Weekly Pass: Increased from ₹350 to ₹420.

Express Bus Extended Weekly Pass: Increased from ₹700 to ₹875.

Ordinary Bus Extended Weekly Pass: Increased from ₹550 to ₹680.

Ordinary Bus Monthly Pass: Increased from ₹1,200 to ₹1,500.

Ordinary Bus Senior Citizen Monthly Pass: Increased from ₹1,080 to ₹1,350.

Express Bus Extended Monthly Pass: Increased from ₹1,500 to ₹1,800.

AC Bus Daily Pass: Increased from ₹140 to ₹175. AC Bus Monthly Pass:Increased from ₹2,380 to ₹2,500.

The revised fares cover different categories of bus passes, with the increase varying according to the type of service and pass validity.

Why Has BMTC Increased Bus Pass Prices?

The revision follows the Karnataka Government's decision to increase bus fares across the state's four transport corporations. Rising diesel prices, employee salaries and other operational expenses have been cited as major reasons behind the fare hike.

According to the information provided, BMTC had sought a 180% increase in ticket fares, while the other three transport corporations had proposed a 90% hike.

The Atul Tiwari Committee had also recommended a fare revision of 45% for BMTC and 35% for the other transport corporations. However, the state government did not implement the full increase recommended by the committee.

Government Cites Rising Operational Costs And Financial Losses

The state government has maintained that increasing bus fares had become necessary due to rising operational expenses. Higher diesel prices and employee wage costs have added to the financial burden on transport corporations.

The minister also cited annual losses of around ₹2,000 crore as one of the reasons behind the decision to increase fares. The revision is expected to help transport corporations manage their operating expenses and financial requirements.

What Does The BMTC Bus Pass Price Hike Mean For Commuters?

The revised BMTC bus pass prices mean that regular commuters will have to spend more on public transport in Bengaluru. Passengers using daily, weekly and monthly passes across Ordinary, Express and AC services will need to check the updated fares before purchasing or renewing their passes.

For frequent bus users, monthly passes may continue to be a convenient option for regular travel. However, commuters should take note of the revised rates and plan their travel budgets accordingly.