Gurnoor Brar Attributes Career-Best Performance To Team Backing

Gurnoor Brar Credits Team Environment for Success

Indian speedster Gurnoor Brar credited the team's positive environment and the management's backing for helping him perform with freedom, saying the consistent support from the coaching staff and captain Shubman Gill has allowed him to bowl to his strengths. Brar made the remarks after India's narrow four-run victory over New Zealand via the DLS method in the rain-curtailed second ODI in Wellington on Saturday, where he claimed a career-best four-wicket haul of 4/30 to earn the Player of the Match award.

Speaking during the post-match press conference, Brar said the management had consistently encouraged the pace bowlers to focus on their strengths and execute their plans, irrespective of the conditions or the outcome of individual deliveries. "Obviously, backing is the most important thing for every player, and everyone is getting that backing here; the environment is very positive. In India, on flat tracks, we were bowling similarly anyway, but of course, even there we need to execute well. Even then, they backed us and told us, 'The more consistently you hit the right lengths, the better your results will be.' Coming here to New Zealand, they said the exact same thing: 'Back your strengths and just bowl that ball. Whether it gets hit for a four or a six doesn't matter to me; just bowl freely.' That's what I'm doing, and the results are showing," Brar said.

Leadership and Training Focus

Asked about the confidence shown in him by captain Shubman Gill, the right-arm pacer said the skipper backs every player equally and places emphasis on effort, training and continuous improvement rather than judging players on individual performances. "He backs everyone the same way. Nobody is judged here based on a single performance. What matters is the effort you put in, the direction of your training, and how you look to improve. Shubman is like that himself-he has a huge hunger to keep getting better and provide the best for the team. He constantly discusses his plans with us, and we keep moving forward together," he said.

Guidance from Morne Morkel

Brar also spoke about the guidance he has received from India's bowling coach Morne Morkel, whose bowling style and height are similar to his own. With India looking to develop a strong pace attack for the upcoming World Cup in South Africa, Brar said Morkel has been helping him understand the lengths that suit his bowling style on different pitches, particularly with an eye on middle-overs bowling. "Morne Morkel teaches us a lot. Because of my height and a bowling style very similar to his, he constantly guides me on which lengths suit us best on specific pitches. That dialogue is continuous. And regarding the World Cup-the ultimate goal is to win it, so that is naturally in the back of our minds. But personally, I take it match by match and focus on how to perform better in the next game. Heading to Hamilton, my focus will simply be on correcting any mistakes from today. Having that long-term goal is there, but executing game by game is the priority," Brar said.

India's four-run victory in Wellington gave them a 2-0 lead in the five-match ODI series. Brar's four-wicket haul played a key role in restricting New Zealand to 134 before rain interrupted India's chase of 135, with the visitors ahead of the DLS par score. India will next face New Zealand in the third ODI in Hamilton, with Brar looking to carry forward his performances while continuing to work on his bowling under Morkel's guidance.

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